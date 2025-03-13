Former Penn State football player Adam Breneman shared his handwritten letter from Mike Vrabel who tried to recruit him to Ohio State. Breneman was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and the tight end had several offers on the table.

Although he ended up committing to Penn State, he says Ohio State heavily recruited him and Vrabel was a big reason why.

"Adam, great seeing you and your dad out here this week. We hope you had a great time out here. Look forward to seeing you out here for spring practice. Attack the weights as soon as you are healthy and always attack the books. Go Bucks, Coach Vrabel," the letter read.

Breneman also got letters from Urban Meyer and Luke Fickell.

However, Breneman dealt with injuries throughout his career and after three years at Penn State, he transferred to UMass. He played more at UMass but retired from football after his final college season in 2017 due to a knee injury.

Breneman has become a college football analyst since retiring from football.

Mike Vrabel returns to NFL sideline with Patriots

Mike Vrabel coached at Ohio State from 2011 until 2013 before going to the NFL. Vrabel, the Tennessee Titans head coach from 2018-2023, was named the new New England Patriots head coach.

Ahead of his first season with the Patriots, Vrabel says he's building a culture and is hopeful every player buys in.

"I think a successful season is going to be one where the players believe in what we're doing. This is what's going to help us, this is what's best for us. These people care," Vrabel told Karen Guregian of MassLive during the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

"That allows us to get better as the season goes on, that allows us to improve as the season goes on, and the teams that improve as the season goes on usually have an opportunity to play in January. That's what success is going to look like. That the players believe in what we're doing."

Vrabel also played college football at Ohio State.

