Former SB champ Jermichael Finley's son Kaydon commits to Notre Dame while elite 2026 recruit takes hilarious jab at Texas

Four-star wide receiver Kaydon Finley committed to Notre Dame's 2026 class on Friday. The Texas native from Aledo High School chose Marcus Freeman's program Texas, Texas A&M and Arizona State.

“Let’s bring a NATTY home IRISH nation ☘️," Finley told Rivals' Hayes Fawcett.

Coach Freeman as well as wide receivers coach Mike Brown and general manager Mike Martin all played key roles in Finley’s decision. Another influential figure was four-star Irish running back commit Javian Osborne, who consistently made efforts to recruit Finley to South Bend.

Following Finley's commitment, Osborne celebrated the moment, tweeting:

"The Best Players In Texas Leave The State Of Texas #GoIrish☘️."

Finley's commitment gives Notre Dame 23 pledges in the 2026 class, which ranks No. 3 in the nation. He told ESPN that current Irish commits Khary Adams, Joey O’Brien and Thomas Davis Jr. also helped steer him toward South Bend.

As a junior in the 2024 season, Finley recorded 81 receptions for 1,432 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns. He is the No. 18 wide receiver in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He has also competed in basketball and track and field.

Finley is the son of Super Bowl XLV champion Jermichael Finley, who starred at Texas from 2005-2007 before being selected No. 91 overall by the Green Bay Packers in the 2007 NFL Draft.

Kaydon Finley opens up about his commitment to Notre Dame

Kaydon Finley first experienced Notre Dame in eighth grade when he attended his aunt’s graduation, and he received an offer from the Irish in March 2024. Marcus Freeman’s coaching staff welcomed him to campus six times, including an official visit from June 13-15.

Many recruiting analysts expected Finley to choose Notre Dame, but his official visit to Texas the next weekend caused some anxiety among Irish fans. However, the program secured his commitment in the end.

“They see me fitting in more like an outside deep receiver; like post routes, go routes, curls, comebacks and all those,” Finley told the Irish Sports Daily. “I think anything on the field will fit me well, but I think those are my strengths.”

Finley also had high praise for Coach Freeman:

“I think Coach Freeman is one of the best coaches that I've personally been with. I think he's one of the best in the game for sure. He's a very genuine person. I think he's a head coach anybody in the nation would run through a wall for. I think of him really highly.”

With his commitment, Finley becomes Notre Dame’s third wide receiver commitment, joining Bubba Frazier and Dylan Faison. That group can grow even more soon, as top wide receiver targets Devin Fitzgerald and Brayden Robinson are set to announce their decisions on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

