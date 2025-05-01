Former SB champ walks off as Stephen A. Smith rips Bill Belichick & GF Jordon Hudson for new controversial interview

Former Super Bowl champion Ryan Clark did not participate in the conversation surrounding Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson's controversial interview with CBS on "First Take." The controversial interview was supposed to be about his new book, Art of Winning. However, Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend took issue with a few personal questions.

On Tuesday, Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo and Stephen A. Smith took aim at the North Carolina Tar Heels coach for needing Hudson to interpret and decide which questions need answering.

While the prominent analysts took turns criticizing Belichick, Clark walked off the show and hid behind the panel as Russo and Smith continued with their hot takes on the former New England Patriots coach.

"That’s where RC exit out the stage," Clark said while exiting the show.

Maybe it has something to do with the fact that Clark worked with Belichick on Inside the NFL last season. But it's certain that he wanted no part of that conversation.

Chris "Mad Dog" Russo and Stephen A. Smith rips into Bill Belichick's controversial interview

On Wednesday morning, during ESPN's First Take, Chris "Mad Dog" Russo took a dig at the legendary coach following a sudden shift in the way he handled questions.

Russo claimed Belichick to be "lousy" while facing the media, even on the day when he lost. He couldn't understand why Belichick would want to answer only questions related to the book.

"25 years of being a louse to the media," Russo said. "Never answered any questions. You ask him a tough question after a loss, he mumbled, never gave you an answer…and now all of a sudden, he needs the media to sell a book and he’s gonna tell the media what to ask him and what to focus in on on a dopey boo."

"You’re gonna write a book, do the interviews,” Russo added. “And if they want to ask you about Malcom Butler for 20 minutes, deal with it!”

Meanwhile, Smith can't believe the eight-time Super Bowl winner needed someone to speak on his behalf.

"We certainly don’t want to see someone with you telling folks, ‘We’re not answering those questions’ either. You do not want that," Smith said.

"You’re a grown man,” Smith added. “If somebody asks you a question and you don’t want to answer it, don’t answer it. You spent 20 years not answering questions you didn’t want to answer. We don’t need somebody else telling us you’re not answering something.”

Bill Belichick has already issued clarification, saying the interviewer was in the wrong for asking personal questions which was not something the couple initially decided on.

