Former Seahawks QB expected to reunite with Jedd Fisch at Washington

A former NFL quarterback is set to make his way up to Washington to work with coach Jedd Fisch and the Huskies. On Thursday, ESPN insider Pete Thamel posted on social media the news that JP Losman is that quarterback.

"Source: University of Washington is set to hire JP Losman as the school's assistant quarterbacks coach. He's a former NFL 1st round pick and played QB for UW coach Jedd Fisch with the Seahawks. He's worked at both Clemson and Oklahoma in coaching roles, starting in 2017 at Clemson and since 2022 at OU," Thamel wrote.

The Buffalo Bills selected Losman with the 22nd pick of the 2004 NFL draft. However, unlike Eli Manning, Philip Rivers and Ben Roethlisberger (the three quarterbacks taken before him), he was unable to become a franchise quarterback for the team, mostly due to injury. This led Losman to be released and then went through a period of moving around teams almost yearly.

This ultimately led him to the Seattle Seahawks in 2010. At the same time, the team had just hired a new quarterback coach, Jedd Fisch. The pair would only work together for one season before they went their separate ways.

But, they are now back together, with Fisch, the head coach of the Huskies, and Losman, one of the new assistant quarterback coaches for a program still finding its feet in the Big Ten.

Jedd Fisch hires another former NFL player

JP Losman is not the only new member of staff that has been hired in the last few days to help with the Huskies offense. On Thursday, Sports Illustrated reported that the Huskies have hired Mike Brewster as an assistant offensive line coach.

Brewster had an impressive college career with the Ohio State Buckeyes, but like Losman, he was unable to be successful in the NFL. After a few years in the league, he left and entered coaching. This started at the high school level in 2017, and Brewster soon moved to the collegiate level, working with Western Michigan, Bowling Green and Ohio State as an assistant.

His most recent role has been with Valparaiso as their offensive line coach. At Washington, Brewster can work alongside Losman to improve the Huskies' offense in 2025.

