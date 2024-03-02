Andrus Peat once invoked a saucy comment by NFL combine announcer Mike Mayock during his NFL combine tests.

Every year, thousands of fans and several commentators tune in to watch players participate in the NFL combine, which can safely be called an ogle fest.

NFL Network's Mike Mayock had once provided an in-depth analysis of the players. And he had taken inspiration from a Major Lazer song to comment on former Stanford offensive tackle Andrus Peat.

"Look at the body, look at that bubble butt … thighs! I mean, that's power," Mayock said.

This was a hilarious example of when things turned out to be expectedly funny in the world of football. Fans hope to see such lighthearted and funny moments in this year's NFL draft.

Reasons why New Orleans Saints should resign Andrus Peat

Peat was selected by the New Orleans Saints as the 13th pick in the first round of the 2015 NFL draft. The 6'7" and 316-pound player was expected to help veteran Zach Strief at right tackle for one of the league's best offenses.

Peat's rookie years were not as he had expected, as he officially started eight games but was inactive for four others. Because of other inconsistency issues that Peat faced, the team had to use a first-round pick, Ryan Ramczyk, in the 2017 draft. This worked wonders for Peat, who found his balance and permanently focused on the left guard.

From 2017 to 2020, he was considered one of the league's best guards and could cinch his spot in three straight Pro Bowls between 2018 and 2020. He also showed versatility but was also plagued with injuries. In 2023, he entered the season on his last reworked contract and, for the first time in his career, was not in the starting lineup.

After the benching of Trevor Penning, Peat got his starting position back in Week 7. The team's performance improved overall in 2023.

Peat will hit the free agency market next month, and the team is expected to resolve its OL issues. This can be done by resigning him, though it would not be a long-term solution at tackle or guard.