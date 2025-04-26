Former Steeler drops 3-word message blaming media for Shedeur Sanders’ draft snub

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders has been sliding down draft boards at the 2025 NFL draft. At the start of the draft on Thursday night, it was projected that he would be a first-round pick. Once he slid out of the first round, most pundits predicted that he would be selected early in the second round. The Cleveland Browns were viewed as a likely destination with their two early second-rounders.
However, Sanders fell out of the second and third rounds to day three of the 2025 NFL draft. Part of the reason it is speculated that Sanders is falling is because of the narrative from the media that he is "brash and arrogant."
After Sanders fell out of the second round of the draft, Bleacher Report posted on X to let those fans know about the stunning turn of events. After the post went live, former Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown responded on X with a three-word message, blaming the media for Sanders' fall.
"Media creates villains..."
Antonio Brown knows a few things about being labeled a villain. His NFL career saw its fair share of off-field controversies and famously ended with him taking his shirt off mid-game and running off the field.
Which teams could have interest in Shedeur Sanders on day three of the 2025 NFL draft?
With Shedeur Sanders falling down draft boards, several teams have gone with other players to fill their QB needs. Five teams have selected QBs already: Tennessee (Cam Ward), New York Giants (Jaxson Dart), New Orleans (Tyler Shough, Seattle (Jalen Milroe), and Cleveland (Dillon Gabriel).
While it is not impossible that those teams could draft another QB in the later rounds, it is not likely. So, if Shedeur Sanders is going to be drafted, it will likely need to be another team to take him. Two of the teams that were rumored to be interested in Sanders before the draft, the Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers, still have not taken a QB.
The Raiders have six picks on day three, two in the fourth round, three in the sixth round, and one in the seventh round. The Steelers are more limited in who they can pick. They only have four picks on day three, one in each of the final four rounds of the draft. It will be interesting to see if one of those teams takes a risk on Shedeur Sanders on day three.
Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.