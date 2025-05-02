Former Steelers star drops 4-word message for Jordon Hudson’s ex amid Bill Belichick’s off-field drama

Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, previously dated an older man. A former boyfriend, 64-year-old Joshua Zuckerman, came forth to defend her last year. Zuckerman, a former business healthcare owner, spoke about Hudson in an interview with TMZ.
He said that Hudson was more mature than her years would indicate.
“She is wise beyond her years, more than any 20-something I've ever met in my life. Narrative about her character is not fair to her,” Zuckerman said in June.
Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown reacted to his comment with some disbelief.
"Really valuing Josh’s opinion…" Brown tweeted on Thursday.
Controversy has sparked about Hudson's relationship with the former New England Patriots coach following a botched interview with CBS on Sunday. Tony Dokoupil asked Belichick about how he met Hudson; however, she interrupted Dokoupil and took over.
"We're not talking about this," Hudson said.
Many have since been wondering why Hudson refused to discuss it on TV.
Bill Belichick's statement regarding CBS interview and Jordon Hudson incident
The University of North Carolina released a statement from Bill Belichick on Wednesday about the interview and the Jordon Hudson incident. The Tar Heels coach pushed back on the perception of the final version and defended his girlfriend.
“The final eight-minute segment does not reflect the productive 35-minute conversation we had, which covered a wide range of topics related to my career,” Belichick said.
“Instead, it presents selectively edited clips and stills from just a few minutes of the interview to suggest a false narrative – that Jordon was attempting to control the conversation – which is simply not true.”
While the interview was part of Belichick's media tour for his upcoming book, "The Art of Winning", CBS insisted that there was no previous agreement for topics to be outside the realm of the interview, including Hudson.
