Former Super Bowl champ foresees a glorious bowl game for Deion Sanders and his mighty Colorado Buffs

College football analyst Richard Sherman reckons Colorado will participate in a prestigious bowl game later this year, regardless of their overall win-loss record. With the hiring of Deion Sanders, the Buffaloes have been a sensation in college football this season.

In a recent episode of the sports talk show “Undisputed” on Fox Sports 1, Sherman is confident in this prediction, as there's considerable attention on Colorado coach Deion Sanders this season.

The former Stanford cornerback believes that if Colorado becomes bowl-eligible, the matchup is highly likely to attract massive TV viewership ratings. Should that happen, it will further augment the impact Sanders has had in Boulder this season.

"They will go to a bowl game, and likely, will go to a bigger bowl game than their record should probably allow them to go," Sherman said.

"Because bowl games are based on attendance, based on ratings, based on how much money can be made. Deion and this circus that Colorado has become with all the stars and media following them will draw a bigger bowl game."

Increased attention on Colorado in 2023

Following the hiring of Deion Sanders in Dec. 2022, Colorado has been at the center of attention. From the massive roster overhaul down to press conference antics, the Buffaloes have been the talk of the town this season.

That has sporadically increased the number of followers of the football program across the country and the level of media attention they get all year. The high television rating has led to the return of ESPN's College GameDay to Boulder for the first time since 1996.

The presence of Coach Prime in Boulder has also brought a significant financial boom to the program. The team's ticket prices have risen by close to 2,000% compared to last season, and the Buffaloes' home games continue to attract top celebrities.

Will Colorado become eligible for a bowl game?

Colorado was expected to be heading for something big this season following their brilliant start to the season. They registered an upset against TCU in the season opener and went on to beat long-term rivals, Colorado State and Nebraska.

However, the Buffaloes have lost two consecutive games against Oregon and USC. Nonetheless, they're remain on track to become eligible for a postseason bowl game.

With three wins this season, the Buffaloes will need to secure three more wins in their last seven games to become Bowl-eligible.