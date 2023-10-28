Former Super Bowl champ Keyshawn Johnson makes his pick for Colorado vs. UCLA clash; claims Deion Sanders and Co. have a chance to create breakthrough

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes return to action in Week 9 after getting ample time to reset in their bye week. They are up against the UCLA Bruins and need this win badly. A former Super Bowl champion believes they will achieve their objective.

Keyshawn Johnson has backed Coach Prime and his boys from day 1. He claimed that Sanders and Co. have a chance to create a breakthrough.

So why does Johnson think Sanders and the Buffaloes will bounce back after the disastrous last game?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Keyshawn Johnson backs Deion Sanders to upset the UCLA

Johnson has picked Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes to win against the UCLA Bruins in Week 9. The former Super Bowl champion gave his reason for not liking the Bruins and also expressed his surprise at the odds of the game. Johnson will be at the game and cheer for Coach Prime and the Buffaloes.

"I do think that they upset UCLA. I will be at the game. So I will cheer and root for Deion Sanders and not UCLA because I went to the real USC, the University of Southern California, not South Carolina. So I have UCLA losing to Colorado. I don't know why they are favorites by 17 points. It makes no sense to me. But the oddsmakers seem to think that Colorado has suffered before their bye… I'm not one of those people," Johnson said on 'Undisputed.'

Expand Tweet

The Bruins are home and have had a much better form recently than the Buffaloes. And they look to be the favorites to win the game. But can Coach Prime prove Johnson right and pull off a upset against them?

The all-important Bruins test

The Colorado program is struggling to put on a win these days. They won the first three games of their season but have lost three of their last four games since that run. That makes the game against the Bruins all the more crucial in that context.

The loss to Stanford Cardinal will still be fresh in the minds of Deion Sanders and his players. They had that game in the bag but somehow squandered a big lead to then go on and lose in double overtime. And they won't want to repeat the same mistakes. Can the Buffaloes finally find the winning way?