Former Super Bowl champ Ryan Clark calls out refs for Shilo Sanders ejection during UCLA vs Colorado Week 9 faceoff

Ryan Clark, a former NFL safety and Super Bowl XLIII champion has had his fair share of heated exchanges during his professional football career. So when Shilo Sanders was ejected for a tackle he made during the Colorado vs. UCLA game, he made sure to express his thoughts on the matter.

The Colorado Buffaloes locked horns with the UCLA Bruins in an interesting week 9 Pac-12 matchup. The early moments of the game went in favor of the Buffs. Shilo Sanders made a tackle on Carsen Ryan in the second quarter where the crown of his helmet collided with Ryan's facemask.

Initially, Shilo Sanders was handed a 15-yard penalty for the tackle. But after the referees reviewed the play, they decided to eject him and brought an end to his night on the field. But, according to Ryan Clark, the tackle made was not illegal at all. He posted a tweet stating:

"We can't throw kids out of the game for playing football ... The right way"

The Buffs crumbled, which led to the UCLA Bruins taking advantage of this defensive gap. They gradually began to put points on the board in the second half, with QB Ethan Garbers landing two touchdown passes for his team.

The Bruins won the game 28-16, handing Colorado their second consecutive defeat after last weekend's disappointment against Stanford. The Buffs did make a touchdown in the fourth quarter, with Shedeur Sanders finding Jimmy Horn Jr. But the damage was already done, and the UCLA defensive line ensured to not allow the Buffs to capitalize on any more chances.

What is next for Shilo Sanders and Colorado?

After transferring from Jackson State, Shilo Sanders has been an important player on the Buffs roster along with his brother Shedeur Sanders. Many will remember his incredible 80-yard pick-six against Colorado State. But the safety injured himself during their loss to Oregon.

Colorado UCLA Football

This led to Shilo Sanders missing out on the game against USC. He did make a comeback against Arizona State and has been looking healthier with each passing game. However, for his dad, Coach Prime, the journey just got a bit more difficult.

The Buffs are now 4-4 in the season. After all the high expectations from Deion Sanders following his three-game winning streak earlier this season, it looks like the team will now have to focus on finishing Prime's debut campaign on a high note. Will their fortunes change once they join the Big 12 next year?