Former Super Bowl champ sees Will Howard standing out from the draft QB pool

Following his unimpressive outing at the NFL combine, Will Howard has seen his draft stock fall significantly. The quarterback was crucial to Ohio State's national championship success, and a strong outing in Indianapolis would have been positive for him ahead of the draft.

Nonetheless, someone is raving at Howard's brilliant performance for Ohio State, especially in the College Football Playoff. Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner had high praise for Howard after reviewing the last four games of top quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL draft.

“Been watching the last 4 games for top NFL Draft QBs & Will Howard had the BEST 4 game stretch of any QB I’ve watched so far - and it really wasn’t even that close!! Great throws, consistent accuracy, downfield throws, good reads, multiple concepts, etc…,” Warner wrote.

Howard's last four games for Ohio State were in the 12-team playoffs. The quarterback led the Buckeyes to a dominant victory over Tennessee, Oregon, Texas and Notre Dame to claim the title. He threw for 1,150 yards and eight touchdowns in the run.

Warren Sapp calls out Pat McAfee in his report on Will Howard

In his appearance on "Thee Pregame Show" podcast on Wednesday, Warren Sapp defended former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. This is after he was said to have been described negatively by an anonymous NFL assistant following meetings with teams in Indianapolis.

In his words, Sapp aimed at Pat McAfee, who had shared a story on "The Pat McAfee Show" last Friday from Indianapolis about Howard. The former Ohio State quarterback was reportedly throwing ball in a hotel parking lot at midnight, two days before the combine workout.

“They want to make a big stink about Shedeur not throwing. But what about the running back not running? What are we talking about here?” Sapp said. “And then you hear these wild stories about the quarterback from Ohio State out at the parking lot, throwing the ball.”

“Stop it. Just stop it. Stop the fallacy. Ain’t nobody out at 11 o’clock throwing no ball in Indianapolis. It’s freezing cold. We’ve all been there in the beginning of February. Ain’t no throwing it outside in no parking lot, Pat McAfee. Stop the lies. C’mon.”

McAfee is a huge fan of Will Howard and has praised the quarterback's talent several times on his show. The enthusiastic hype of the quarterback has caught the attention of many and been criticized, leading McAfee to clarify that he is not being paid to promote him.

