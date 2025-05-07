Former Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava drops a 3-word reaction as ex-teammate Bru McCoy announces retirement at 24

Former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava gave a nice reaction to his ex-teammate Bru McCoy after he announced his retirement.
McCoy announced his retirement from football at age 24 due to medical reasons. He suffered a gruesome leg injury in 2023 but was able to return last season, but has now retired.
“It’s with a heavy heart but a feeling of gratitude that I share with you guys that I made the difficult decision to medically retire from football,” McCoy said in the post. “This has been one of the toughest decisions of my life, but after careful consideration with my doctors, family, and people closest to me, I’ve come to the conclusion that it’s the right path for my long-term health and well-being.
“As many of you know, I came back and played last year after what could’ve been a career ending injury. I felt it was my responsibility to myself, coaches, family, and most importantly the community I have here in Knoxville to give back for all of the love that has been shown to me. I want to take a moment to sincerely thank each and every one of you who has supported me throughout my journey for it means more than you could ever know.”
After McCoy made the post, Iamaleava commented on the post, sharing a nice three-word message to his former receiver.
"Love you brother," Iamaleava wrote in the comments.
Iamaleava was able to play with McCoy for two seasons, but in his first season, he was the backup to Joe Milton.
In his lone season as the starting quarterback at Tennessee, McCoy had 39 passes for 472 yards and two touchdowns with Iamaleava as his starting quarterback.
McCoy finished his college career with 129 receptions for 1,592 yards and nine touchdowns in 35 games.
Nico Iamaleava leaves Tennessee for UCLA
Nico Iamaleava was the Volunteers' starting quarterback for one season as he entered the spring transfer portal and committed to UCLA.
Iamleava had a NIL dispute with Tennessee as he wanted more money, but Josh Heupel and the Volunteers decided to move on from him and not give in to his demands.
"We're moving on as a program without him," Heupel said... "There's nobody bigger than the 'Power T.'"
Iamaleava quickly landed at UCLA and will be the Bruins' starting quarterback in 2025. Last season at Tennessee, he threw for 2,616 yards, 19 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.
