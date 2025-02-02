Former Texas and Purdue QB Hudson Card makes decision on his CFB future

Hudson Card came into college football with a lot of hype. As a class of 2020 top-100 prospect out of Lake Travis High School in Austin, Texas, Card had his choice of elite programs.

He chose to stay home and enroll at the University of Texas, where he threw for 11 touchdowns and two interceptions in three years with the Longhorns. He then transferred to Purdue over Illinois, which wound up signing University of Mississippi transfer Luke Altmyer. He spent two years in West Lafayette and suffered through the largely unsuccessful tenure of head coach Ryan Walters.

Now, Hudson Card is entering his name in the NFL draft and looking to catch on at the next level. He took to X to announce:

"I’m super thankful for my time at Texas and Purdue and all the relationships I’ve built. I wouldn’t trade my journey for anything and I’m grateful for all of the lessons I’ve learned. I will be pursuing my dream of the NFL and look forward to what’s to come!"

Card is coming off a two-year run in which he threw for 24 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, and during his tenure, his offensive coordinator Graham Harrell was fired. Harrell's air raid offense was a major selling point for Card choosing Purdue.

During the Boilermakers' 1-11 2024 campaign, Purdue's only explosive offensive game against a Power 4 opponent took place with backup quarterback Ryan Browne under center against the Fighting Illini.

NFL scouting report on Hudson Card

Despite a lack of productivity, Hudson Card has some solid traits that give him a shot at an NFL career. He has demonstrated good pocket presence with a solid if unspectacular arm. He has also shown an ability to run through his progressions efficiently. Importantly, Card delivers an accurate ball.

According to most mock drafts, Card is currently seen as an undrafted free-agent prospect in the 2025 NFL draft. He was passed on the depth chart at both of his collegiate stops. However, the prospect pedigree is significant.

College football analyst Scott Fisher described Card as a "nearly five-star prospect." So some teams may be willing to take a chance on inviting a player with his ability to camp. But that would largely be based on potential, not productivity.

Fisher broke down Card's struggles at both Texas and Purdue while speaking on his eponymous show in October:

"At Lake Travis, he was viewed as the next great Texas quarterback. ... But he could never get it done at Texas.

"Overall, I just don't think Card is all that good. In my eyes, he was always pretty overrated and he had one or two good games throughout his whole career. This guy has never really been that impressive."

Hudson Card's dual-threat ability could make him a potential backup for a team with a similarly-styled starter. So despite his lack of production, Card could find his way into a jersey on Sundays, even if that's holding a clipboard again.

