Former Texas QB Colt McCoy recalls hilarious story about Longhorns superfan Matthew McConaughey during their 2005 Natty run

Colt McCoy is an NFL veteran quarterback of 13 years. But before he was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the 2010 NFL draft, McCoy was a quarterback for the Texas Longhorns.

McCoy's time in Austin was sandwiched between two national championship game appearances for the Longhorns. In 2009, his final year, McCoy led the Longhorns to the championship game against Alabama, which they would lose.

But, in his freshman year, the Longhorns would also have the chance to win the national championship. Today, on the Pat McAfee Show, McCoy shared a hilarious story about a team meeting that occurred before they departed for the game and a song which brought the team together.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“Somebody don't think so, somebody knows so.”

Expand Tweet

Colt McCoy reveals a hilarious story about Matthew McConaughey

In his interview with McAfee, McCoy told the story of the Longhorns' final team meeting before they left Austin for California to face USC in that year's Rose Bowl, which doubled as the National Championship game.

Near the end of the meeting, celebrity and massive Longhorns fan Matthew McConaughey told Longhorns Coach Mack Brown that he had to talk to the team.

McConaughey was allowed to do this and then proceeded to tell the team that he had a dream and that he had a song for the Longhorns.

Then McConaughey sang his song. It featured only two lines, but these seemed to resonate with the Texas team.

“Somebody don't think so, somebody knows so.”

According to McCoy, after a couple of minutes, the whole locker room would be singing along with McConaughey.

The underdog mentality shown through song

This phrase seemed to strike a chord with the Longhorns. McCoy said, in his interview with McAfee, that the whole team was singing McConaughey's song all week going into the championship game.

The Longhorns were underdogs against the USC Trojans. Many people did not think that they would win.

But, in one of, if not the greatest game in the history of college football, the Longhorns defeated USC 41-38. A late Reggie Bush touchdown gave the Longhorns not only the Rose Bowl but the National Championship.

These players had heard what McConaughey sang to them days before. The phrase he said reflects the underdog mentality that the Longhorns had going into this game, as “somebody” didn't think that they would win this game.

But, “somebody” else knew that victory was possible. Not only did they win the national championship, they did it in a game that will be forever remembered.