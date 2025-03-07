Former Texas QB recalls being forced out to join Duke: "100 percent wasn't my choice to leave"

Maalik Murphy shared insight into why he left the Duke Blue Devils. Last season, the quarterback played for the Blue Devils after transferring out of the Texas Longhorns on Dec. 22, 2023. He led the team to a 9-4 record and seventh place in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Murphy left coach Manny Diaz's team for the Oregon State Beavers on Dec. 19. On Tuesday, he spoke to the media in a press conference and said he was forced out of Duke.

"Ah, man. You know, 100 percent wasn't my choice to leave," Murphy said (0:41 onwards). "You know, I had to just take it for what it was and move on. So, you know, no hard feelings for how that situation went down. It is what it is. I'm where I'm at now because of it, and I'm happy,"

The newly signed quarterback hopes to lead Oregon to a successful season. In the press conference, he shared that the team has welcomed him nicely into the roster.

"They've been great, honestly. I've, you know, of course, it takes time to kind of learn everybody's name or face rather. You know, offense and not always with the defense, but I've been making my way around the locker room of just saying, what's up to dudes, or building relationships day in and day out. Just making them feel welcome, just how I felt welcome here," Murphy said (3:55 onwards).

Maalik Murphy's 2024 season with Duke Blue Devils

Murphy finished his sophomore year with 254 completed passes for 2,933 yards and 26 touchdowns. He led the team to a three-game win streak to end their season.

One of his best performances was in the Blue Devils' 29-19 win over the North Carolina State Wolfpack on Nov. 9. He completed 22 of 31 passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns. His last appearance for Duke was in their 23-17 win against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Nov. 30. Murphy completed 26 of 34 passes for 235 yards and one touchdown.

The timing of his departure from the team comes after the Blue Devils signed quarterback Dan Mahan on Dec. 4. Mahan enters the 2025 season as a freshman. His arrival could be the reason Murphy left Duke after one season to join Oregon State.

Murphy is excited about his future with the Beavers and believes he could be the star they need to compete against the best teams in the league.

