Former Trojans RB O.J. Simpson makes his predictions for USC vs Colorado Week 5 matchup

O.J. Simpson had a legendary career as a member of the USC Trojans before becoming one of the greatest running backs in NFL history. The Pro and College Football Hall of Famer recently weighed in on his alma mater's highly-anticipated upcoming Week 5 game with the Colorado Buffaloes.

During a recent appearance on "It Is What It Is," 'The Juice' said:

"I think it's going to be a high scoring game. I don't know if Colorado, because of their lines, can keep up with SC, but I do know their skill position players can. I've been critical the last two years of USC's secondary. I think they're poor tacklers in USC's secondary. But your skill position players can play with anybody. Speed wins.

"Now, SC is a fast team - Oregon, I think, surprised them about how fast Oregon is. Oregon's been fast for a number of years ever since some of Snoop Dogg's guys from his Pop Warner league started going up there playing for them. But they're a fast team and the advantage that SC and Oregon has over Colorado is in the offensive and defensive line."

He continued:

"They've got bigger guys, who are probably a little bit more mature. I know Deion [Sanders] this offseason is praying that some of these big, starting, All-Conference linemen from other schools transfer to him then he can turn that program - he's got it turned around - but he can make them a national competing team if he can get those linemen."

Check out O.J. Simpson's comments on USC vs. Colorado below (starting at the 7:54 mark):

While O.J. Simpson stopped short of picking a winner, it is clear that he believes his alma mater will be able to dominate in the trenches, where the game is often won. Furthermore, Colorado will be without two-way star Travis Hunter. While he wants to suit up for the game, coach Deion Sanders has made it clear he is prioritizing the health of his players over wins.

How did O.J. Simpson perform in his college career?

O.J. Simpson had a legendary two-year stretch as a member of the USC Trojans. He ran for 1,415 yards and 11 touchdowns on 266 carries in 1967. Simpson also caught 10 passes for 109 yards. He helped lead the Trojans to a national championship, finishing second in Heisman voting.

Simpson won the Walter Camp Award as the nation's best player, while being named the UPI Player of the Year and a unanimous All-American.

He followed that up by finishing with 1,709 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns on 355 carries in 1968. Simpson added 18 receptions for 126 yards. He won the Heisman Trophy, while also winning the Maxwell Award as the best player in the nation.

Simpson was once again named the UPI Player of the Year and a unanimous All-American. He went on to have a legendary NFL career and is considered one of the greatest running backs of all-time.