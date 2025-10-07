  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Former UNC HC Mack Brown offers heartfelt congratulations to Patriots QB Drake Maye amid Bill Belichick controversy

Former UNC HC Mack Brown offers heartfelt congratulations to Patriots QB Drake Maye amid Bill Belichick controversy

By Maliha
Modified Oct 07, 2025 10:46 GMT
Mack Brown, Bill Belichick and Drake Maye (Credit- Getty, X/coachmackbrown)
Mack Brown, Bill Belichick and Drake Maye (Credit- Getty, X/coachmackbrown)

Former North Carolina coach Mack Brown shared a heartfelt post for former UNC star Drake Maye on Monday following his phenomenal performance in the New England Patriots’ 23-20 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. His message came shortly after rumours circulated about Bill Belichick's ban on Patriots-related content.

Ad
“So Happy for Drake. Fun to watch him win last night in Buffalo like he did so many times at UNC. Love ❤️ and Appreciate you my friend! Keep it rolling!” Brown tweeted.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The controversy began on Sunday when UNC’s football account didn’t post anything about Maye’s great performance against the Bills.

247Sports' Ross Martin also shared an inside story about the discussion.

“According to sources inside the UNC football program, it is a directive from the staff (Bill Belichick) to not tweet/retweet anything Patriots-related.That's clearly why UNC football has not posted anything from Drake Maye's electric primetime win over the Buffalo Bills,” Martin tweeted.
Ad
Ad

UNC football later posted a highlight video by comparing one of Maye’s plays from Sunday night to a similar moment from his college days with the Tar Heels.

Meanwhile, this latest incident again proves the rifts between Belichick and the Patriots, following previous reports that he had barred UNC from allowing Patriots scouts to evaluate his players.

Drake Maye reflects on Bill Belichick's UNC following the loss against Clemson

Drake Maye completed 22 of 30 passes for 273 yards and posted a 101.1 passer rating in Sunday’s game against the Bills.

Ad

During his appearance on WEEI the following day, Maye was asked about UNC's 38-10 loss to Clemson on Saturday. The loss left the Tar Heels with a 2-3 record following Week 6 of college football, but Maye expressed confidence in Bill Belichick and his new staff.

“I tuned into the game a little bit,” Maye said (via MassLive). “I know it’s the first year with a new staff, and a lot of new players. I know they’ll figure it out down there.
Ad
“I’ll support any way I can. There’s guys I know down there, and just say, ‘Hey, it’s a long season. Keep going.’ Shoot, I think it’s tough.”

Belichick's Tar Heels now rank No. 128 in points per game out of the 136 NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision teams through five games this season.

The Tar Heels will try to bounce back in their upcoming road game against California on Oct. 17.

About the author
Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Know More
Edited by Maliha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications