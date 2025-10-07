Former UNC HC Mack Brown offers heartfelt congratulations to Patriots QB Drake Maye amid Bill Belichick controversy

Former North Carolina coach Mack Brown shared a heartfelt post for former UNC star Drake Maye on Monday following his phenomenal performance in the New England Patriots’ 23-20 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. His message came shortly after rumours circulated about Bill Belichick's ban on Patriots-related content.“So Happy for Drake. Fun to watch him win last night in Buffalo like he did so many times at UNC. Love ❤️ and Appreciate you my friend! Keep it rolling!” Brown tweeted.The controversy began on Sunday when UNC’s football account didn’t post anything about Maye’s great performance against the Bills.247Sports' Ross Martin also shared an inside story about the discussion.“According to sources inside the UNC football program, it is a directive from the staff (Bill Belichick) to not tweet/retweet anything Patriots-related.That's clearly why UNC football has not posted anything from Drake Maye's electric primetime win over the Buffalo Bills,” Martin tweeted.UNC football later posted a highlight video by comparing one of Maye’s plays from Sunday night to a similar moment from his college days with the Tar Heels.Meanwhile, this latest incident again proves the rifts between Belichick and the Patriots, following previous reports that he had barred UNC from allowing Patriots scouts to evaluate his players.Drake Maye reflects on Bill Belichick's UNC following the loss against ClemsonDrake Maye completed 22 of 30 passes for 273 yards and posted a 101.1 passer rating in Sunday’s game against the Bills.During his appearance on WEEI the following day, Maye was asked about UNC's 38-10 loss to Clemson on Saturday. The loss left the Tar Heels with a 2-3 record following Week 6 of college football, but Maye expressed confidence in Bill Belichick and his new staff.“I tuned into the game a little bit,” Maye said (via MassLive). “I know it’s the first year with a new staff, and a lot of new players. I know they’ll figure it out down there.“I’ll support any way I can. There’s guys I know down there, and just say, ‘Hey, it’s a long season. Keep going.’ Shoot, I think it’s tough.”Belichick's Tar Heels now rank No. 128 in points per game out of the 136 NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision teams through five games this season.The Tar Heels will try to bounce back in their upcoming road game against California on Oct. 17.