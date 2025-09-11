  • home icon
  Former USC QB Matt Leinart reacts as right-wing activist Charlie Kirk's death takes over social media

Former USC QB Matt Leinart reacts as right-wing activist Charlie Kirk’s death takes over social media

By Maliha
Modified Sep 11, 2025 11:20 GMT
Matt Leinart and Charlie Kirk (Credit- Getty)
Former USC quarterback Matt Leinart is among those expressing condolences after right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot on Wednesday. The shooting occurred during an event at Utah Valley University, which received widespread condemnation across the political spectrum.

"Sick to my stomach 💔," Leinart tweeted.
Kirk was shot in the neck while speaking at the outdoor student event, and authorities believe the shooter fired from the roof of a nearby building into the student courtyard. Following the incident, Utah Valley University will remain closed until Monday.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox described the event as a “dark day for our state” and a “tragic day for our nation,” calling it a “political assassination."

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump blamed the “radical left” for Kirk’s death.

“For years, those on the radical left have compared wonderful Americans like Charlie to Nazis and the world’s worst mass murderers and criminals,” Trump said (via NBC News). “This kind of rhetoric is directly responsible for the terrorism that we’re seeing in our country today, and it must stop right now.”

Initially, one person was taken into custody after the shooting, followed by a second individual, but officials later confirmed that neither was connected to Kirk’s killing. Authorities continue to investigate the incident and are conducting a manhunt for the shooter.

Matt Leinart is optimistic about USC's potential in 2025

Under Matt Leinart, USC enjoyed a 34-game win streak, the fourth-longest in NCAA Division I history. As the Trojans’ starting quarterback, he compiled a 37-2 record and helped lead the school to two national championships.

Leinart was the QB1 for USC’s most recent national title in 2004. More than 20 years later, the Trojans are still chasing another, but Leinart remains optimistic about Lincoln Riley’s squad in 2025.

"They made huge strides on defense a year ago," Leinart said (via Trojans Wire). "I think that we saw that. They were so close last year in a lot of games, and you can't have excuses.
"But those plays go the different way, maybe they’re 10-3 and in a playoff or 10-2 an in the playoffs, so they need to learn how to finish."

USC has started the 2025 season 2-0 and is set to face Purdue on Saturday.

Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Edited by Maliha
