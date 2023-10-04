Former USC QB Matt Leinart sets his expectations clear, says “Anything short of a playoff spot would be a disappointment"

Former USC quarterback turned Fox analyst, Matt Leinart, has thrown down his verdict for the Trojans' 2023 season. Leinart is of the view that the ninth-ranked USC Trojans should compete for the top spot.

A Trojans legend himself, Leinart knows the emphasis of heightened expectations from Trojans fans. This comes after especially considering the near playoff miss last year and the defensive reinforcements added during the offseason.

"From a Trojan perspective and also as a college football analyst, anything short of a playoff spot for USC would probably be a disappointment," Leinart told Bleacher Report.

These words from Matt Leinart carry weight as he cites the Trojans' failed attempt for a playoff berth in the previous season. The team has now made strategic additions this year. The Trojans faithful now have a clear benchmark for success.

"Just because of how close they were last year and the additions and transfers they added, especially on the defensive side, I think it's a playoff run, that's the type of team they have," Leinart said.

The 2023 season is a pivotal one for USC (5-0, 3-0 Pac-12). This is not just due to the College Football Playoff aspirations but also because it marks the program's final year in the Pac-12. The USC Trojans will be transitioning to the Big Ten next season.

The move sets the stage for intense matchups against football powerhouses like Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Wisconsin. This will certainly add an extra narrative to the significance of this transitional year.

Matt Leinart backs Caleb Williams for Heisman

Leinart points to the hamstring injury suffered by quarterback Caleb Williams in the Pac-12 title game last season as a turning point. The setback potentially cost the USC Trojans a conference crown and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

The stakes are high for USC, but Leinart believes that quarterback Caleb Williams is poised for a standout year and suggests a repeat Heisman Trophy could be within reach.

The former Trojans QB is particularly bullish on Williams.

"It's only happened once (consecutive Heisman wins), but I think if there's anyone who can do it, it's him,” Leinart said.

In USC's season-opening victory against San Jose State, Williams surely looked Heisman-worthy with four touchdown passes. The recent game against Colorado further solidified his standing with an impressive six-touchdown performance in a close 48-41 win.

Leinart's optimism aligns perfectly with the ambition of Caleb Williams. The stage is set for a season that could redefine the football landscape for USC Trojans.