Former USC Trojans wide receiver Brenden Rice, son of former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice, recently spilled the beans on his father's communication style in an Instagram reel.

"I'm Jerry Rice's son, of course every time he texts me he ends the sentence with the GOAT emoji," he says in the reel.

Brenden Rice gets support from his father

Brenden Rice took part in the 2024 NFL Combine drills and posted a 40-yard dash time of 4:51 in the presence of his father, who monitored his son the whole week, even commenting on some of his drills.

While speaking to the NFL Network during the Draft Combine, Jerry Rice detailed his feelings about his son appearing at the event.

“You know what, I’m so proud, but I think he done worked really hard and he’s looking forward to this opportunity,” Jerry Rice said. “I’m just being a parent, I’m just being here to support him.

“It’s always nervous. When your kids are trying to do something that’s really incredible you always try to put them in a position where they can win,” Rice said.

“But that’s just like when my daughter was singing the national anthem. It was like, ‘Oh my God,’ I almost died on the field before that football game. But that’s just part of it, and I’m sure he’s excited about the opportunity.”

Jerry Rice further revealed that he did not micro-manage Brenden Rice at any point in his nascent career.

“I hear people tell, well, they say it to me all the time, ‘Don’t be so critical and stuff like that,'” Jerry Rice said.

“But only if he should ask me for information is when I would pass that information on to him. But I’m just here as a parent. It’s going to be a great opportunity for him, so I’m excited for him.”

At the NFL Combine, the former Colorado Buffaloes prospect spoke about joining both the Dallas Cowboys and his dad's old team, the San Francisco 49ers, whom he both met informally during the event.

“Man, I was ecstatic just to go ahead and go back and forth with some of the topics,” Rice said on joining the 49ers. “How I can get better, how I can contribute to the 49ers’ team, and just be a part of what my dad left a legacy at.

“I think the franchise is amazing,” Rice said on joining the Cowboys. “They have CeeDee Lamb who's a great generational receiver, Dak Prescott and Jerry Jones, he's going to get them right, man. ... Just to be a part of that organization would be amazing.”

With the support of his father, the NFL Draft will likely be less harrowing for Brenden Rice.