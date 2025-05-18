Formerly pony-tailed Alabama OL Joseph Ionata finds a noble way to showcase a new look 

Joseph Ionata won't be without his ponytail when he suits up for Alabama in the upcoming 2025 season. In a humanitarian effort, the interior offensive lineman did away with it while on break, donating the hair to a foundation in his hometown of Clearwater, Florida.

College football analyst Ryan Fowler reported Ionata's kind gesture on social media on Saturday. The host of The Game sports talk show detailed what foundation the hair was donated to by Ionata and what benefit the gesture from the Crimson Tide lineman is going to be.

“Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Joseph Ionata made an incredible gesture while home on break — he donated his hair to the My Fairy Godfather’s Foundation in Clearwater, Florida,” Fowler wrote on X (formerly called Twitter).

“This foundation typically serves women and young girls in need. But thanks to the length of Joseph’s hair, they’ll be able to create multiple wigs for children facing hair loss. What a powerful example of using your platform and time to give back. An awesome way to spend your break — helping others.”

My Fairy Godfather's Foundation is a private nonprofit organization that has been empowering young girls and women since 2010. It works to provide them with the “Gift of Beauty” through transformative and unforgettable experiences. Joseph Ionata has joined its list of donors with his gesture.

Joseph Ionata set to make an impact at Alabama in 2025

Joseph Ionata was recruited as a three-star prospect in the class of 2024. He took a redshirt as a freshman last season, appearing in two games. However, the offensive lineman is hopeful of making an impact next season as he continues to believe Alabama is the right fit for him.

“The ability to go against the best competition in the nation every day, where you have to elevate your game to survive, is really, what ultimately drew me to Bama,” Ionata said after his commitment in 2023.

“The standard that everyone in the organization holds and how they continue to stay hungry and are never satisfied is super important. On top of all that, the campus and college life checks all my boxes for what I was looking for in a college.”

Joseph Ionata will need to bring out his best to get game time with the Crimson Tide next season. The 2025 season is a crucial one for the program as Kalen DeBoer enters his second year. Securing a College Football Playoff spot is a necessity next season.

