Four-star class of 2026 RB TJ White sends 4-word message following commitment to SEC program

Four-star linebacker TJ White committed to Tennessee on Tuesday at Jackson Academy in Jackson, Mississippi. The 2026 class recruit chose Josh Heupel's program over Auburn, Florida State and Mississippi State.

“Why not the Vols?🍊” White told On3's Hayes Fawcett following his commitment.

Tennessee linebackers coach William Inge was a key influence in White’s choice. Speaking with On3, the 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker detailed what drew him to Knoxville:

“It was the environment, great coaching style, good energy. Another thing is how much they’ve been able to do for these past few years. Especially last year making that playoff run.

"Linebacker’s having a good impact on the game too with the help of coach Inge coaching. Arion Carter he’s on a little run because of coach Inge. All that played a factor into it."

White shared that he brings versatility, energy and a pure love for football. He is the No. 5 linebacker in the 2026 class and the No. 80 recruit in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

As a junior in the 2024 season, TJ White recorded 102 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. He is also a standout in track, competing in sprinting and long jump events.

TJ White's teammate Dereon Albert also committed to Tennessee

Alongside TJ White, his high school teammate, four-star defensive lineman Dereon Albert, also announced his commitment to Tennessee on Tuesday.

“We’ve already got chemistry," White said via Knox News. "When we first met, there was no telling where we’d be. But we’re going to be in the same place.”

Talking about his commitment, Albert highlighted his bond with defensive line coach Rodney Garner and noted that Garner promised to coach him intensely and push him hard, something that resonated with the players.

“I think I found a one of a kind,” Albert told On3. “It’s a gem. Somewhere that would develop me as a person and as a young man and as a player as well.”

Albert posted 81 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and seven sacks as a junior in the 2024 season. He is the No. 34 defensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 13 recruit in Mississippi, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

With TJ White and Dereon Albert in the squad, Tennessee has 16 committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 12 in the nation. The cycle is headlined by five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon.

