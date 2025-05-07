Four years after getting fired, former Cowboys LB drags Urban Meyer into Trevor Lawrence argument

Former NFL defensive end Marcus Spears believes this is the year that Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence has to go big or go home. The first-round pick in 2021 has failed to make a big impact with the Jaguars in his first four seasons.

Of all four of his campaigns, Lawrence has only brought a winning record to Jacksonville once. That was in 2022, when the Jaguars finished the regular season 9-8 and made it to the wild-card round, eventually losing to Kansas City in the divisional round.

While that track record doesn't bode well for the quarterback, Spears admitted that he had his fair share of difficulties during his time with the team.

"This is going to be about Trevor Lawrence not flashing and playing with consistency," Spears said on Tuesday, via NFL on ESPN. "To me, that's been the biggest issue in Jacksonville, when you start talking about his play, and now it's his responsibility. I think this is a critical evaluation year for Trevor Lawrence. Maybe not within that organization because they paid him, but I know people outside, myself included, I'm going to be watching Trevor Lawrence closely, man, because it's just been too much up and down.

"Now he's dealt with some injuries, he's dealt with some change at the position, he dealt with Urban Meyer the first year, and you could throw that away. I think this year has to be that year."

While Lawrence had a difficult introduction to the league, including a 2-11 record in 2021, he'll likely have no excuses in 2025. An already strong roster got a significant upgrade in the 2025 NFL draft, with the addition of Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.

Travis Hunter to start as a wide receiver with the Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence will have one of the best incoming wide receivers in the NFL. The Jaguars traded up from No. 5 to No. 2 to select Heisman winner Travis Hunter.

A report by NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe on Tuesday revealed that the team expects to break Hunter in as a wide receiver before adding cornerback duties to his load. This could be considered good news for Lawrence, who can expect to have Hunter as a full-time offensive tool from the get-go.

