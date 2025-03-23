Fran Brown institutes a smart financial plan for Syracuse players as NIL money continues to skyrocket

Fran Brown is taking a bold step to ensure financial success for Syracuse players when they are in and out of the program. The coach fully understands that dealing with NIL is challenging not only for college football programs but also for the players who are benefiting from it.

This has led Brown to implement new team rules alongside their practice schedules to ensure players handle their finances well. Once a week, the team attends a brief financial literacy class. To reinforce these lessons, 40% of each player's NIL earnings will be set aside in savings.

During Syracuse's spring practices this week, Fran Brown discussed in a press conference session his financial literacy plan, which is being supported in part by Community Bank. He shared that the initiative was inspired by his own upbringing, where financial struggles were a reality.

“It was extremely tough growing up,” Brown said. “Every NIL dollar, would not have been just for me. It would have been able to help my mom at home. We would have been able to not have to move all the time.

“Our players, they have to save 40% of their checks. They understand, no, I have to put 40% of my check away, so that way I can be better later. I’m your coach. There’s no way we’re going to pay you a lot of money as a good player and you’re going to walk away from here with no money.”

Fran Brown explains the importance of the partnership with Community Bank

At a time when college football players can now legally earn money, managing their finances has become really important. Fran Brown expressed how important the University of Syracuse’s partnership with Community Bank is.

“We have a lot of players who, this is their first account,” Brown said. “And they're excited, they're happy to open it. Guys are coming to show me their cards. This means a lot, and we're very thankful to have this partnership with you to be able to help our team.”

“But most importantly, be able to help the community. Because as our community grows, people are more educated with financial literacy that they come and teach us. Financial literacy is so important now. A lot of people think you only need to learn financial literacy if you’re rich. You need to learn financial literacy to become rich.”

Entering his second season at the program, Fran Brown is committed to ensuring success in all spheres at Syracuse. It's clear that he is focused not only on using NIL dollars to attract top talent but also on making sure his players manage and maximize their earnings wisely.

