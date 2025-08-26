  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Fran Brown sets example by making bold trade with son's tuition to overhaul Syracuse roster: "It's easy for me to pay & get another kid"

Fran Brown sets example by making bold trade with son's tuition to overhaul Syracuse roster: "It's easy for me to pay & get another kid"

By Arnold
Modified Aug 26, 2025 19:30 GMT
NCAA Football: ACC Kickoff - Source: Imagn
Fran Brown sets example by making bold trade with son's tuition to overhaul Syracuse roster - Source: Imagn

Fran Brown is set to enter his second year as Syracuse's coach in the 2025 season. However, it will be his first year working with his son and long snapper, Fran Jr., who committed to the Organe in December.

Ad

On Sunday, Brown said that he was paying Fran Jr.'s tuition in full so that the coach could give a scholarship to another player who might not be able to afford the fees.

“I’m blessed to have him (Fran Jr.) here, right?" Brown said. "But for me, it was better to have my son. Not saying that he can’t be on scholarship, cause he easily could be on scholarship, but it’s easy for me to pay and then get another kid, right?”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Brown also said that his son is talented enough to earn a scholarship, but he made the choice to cover the cost himself. In doing so, the Syracuse coach can allocate that scholarship to another player who might need it more, making room for others on the team.

Ad

According to reports, Brown earns a salary between $3 million - $4 million on the four-year deal he signed with Syracuse.

Fran Brown's Syracuse will open 2025 season against Tennessee

Syracuse HC Fran Brown - Source: Getty
Syracuse HC Fran Brown - Source: Getty

Fran Brown's Syracuse will open its 2025 season against No. 24 Tennessee on Saturday. The game will kick off at noon ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ad

On Monday, Brown discussed his motivation to face Tennessee.

"I’m just motivated that I wake up every day," Brown said. "I’m not sure, I mean, some of the questions y’all are [asking] me are like set-up questions. I don’t want to give anybody else ammo to be happy about us playing them or us happy to play [them]. Man, we’re happy to play football.”

In his first year at Syracuse, Brown led the team to a 10-3 record. It will be interesting to see if the Organe can make a push for the College Football Playoff in the upcoming season.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications