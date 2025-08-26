Fran Brown sets example by making bold trade with son's tuition to overhaul Syracuse roster: "It's easy for me to pay & get another kid"

Fran Brown is set to enter his second year as Syracuse's coach in the 2025 season. However, it will be his first year working with his son and long snapper, Fran Jr., who committed to the Organe in December. On Sunday, Brown said that he was paying Fran Jr.'s tuition in full so that the coach could give a scholarship to another player who might not be able to afford the fees.“I’m blessed to have him (Fran Jr.) here, right?&quot; Brown said. &quot;But for me, it was better to have my son. Not saying that he can’t be on scholarship, cause he easily could be on scholarship, but it’s easy for me to pay and then get another kid, right?” Brown also said that his son is talented enough to earn a scholarship, but he made the choice to cover the cost himself. In doing so, the Syracuse coach can allocate that scholarship to another player who might need it more, making room for others on the team. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAccording to reports, Brown earns a salary between $3 million - $4 million on the four-year deal he signed with Syracuse. Fran Brown's Syracuse will open 2025 season against TennesseeSyracuse HC Fran Brown - Source: GettyFran Brown's Syracuse will open its 2025 season against No. 24 Tennessee on Saturday. The game will kick off at noon ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.On Monday, Brown discussed his motivation to face Tennessee.&quot;I’m just motivated that I wake up every day,&quot; Brown said. &quot;I’m not sure, I mean, some of the questions y’all are [asking] me are like set-up questions. I don’t want to give anybody else ammo to be happy about us playing them or us happy to play [them]. Man, we’re happy to play football.”In his first year at Syracuse, Brown led the team to a 10-3 record. It will be interesting to see if the Organe can make a push for the College Football Playoff in the upcoming season.