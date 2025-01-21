"Frauds be frauding": Fans go wild at Notre Dame's missed field goal attempt with 16 point deficit

Notre Dame is having a hard time against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Georgia, Atlanta.

Facing a 16-point deficit entering the fourth quarter of the game, the Fighting Irish didn't help their case by missing out on what should be an easy field goal attempt down 31-15.

Notre Dame's 12-play, 70-yard, clock-consuming drive to start the quarter ended with placekicker Mitch Jeter missing a 27-yard field goal attempt.

Fans went wild on social media following Jeter's unsuccessful field goal attempt.

"Frauds be frauding," one fan commented.

"how close do you need to be?" another took a jibe at Jeter.

"That’s a Notre Dame play right there," another fan added.

"Not looking good for the Irish," one fan said.

Several fans took a dig at Marcus Freeman's coaching staff for taking the call to not drive down the ball further.

"What was the reasoning for a field goal when you’re down 16?? You would need to possess the ball two more times and score to catch up. Fire the person who made that call!" one fan added.

"Freeman out there coaching like he got a preemptive pardon from Biden this morning or something," one fan wrote.

Ohio State defeats Notre Dame 34-23

The game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish was a thrilling contest. The Fighting Irish struck first in the 1st quarter when Riley Leonard capped an 18-play, 75-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run, giving Notre Dame a 7-0 lead.

Ohio State responded in the 2nd quarter as Will Howard connected with Jeremiah Smith for an 8-yard touchdown pass, tying the game. The Buckeyes continued to dominate the quarter with Quinshon Judkins scoring two more touchdowns, one on a 9-yard run and another on a 6-yard reception, to take a commanding 21-7 lead by halftime.

The Buckeyes carried their momentum into the 3rd quarter, with Judkins adding another 1-yard rushing touchdown early on. Jayden Fielding further extended the lead with a 46-yard field goal, making it 31-7.

Notre Dame fought back as Riley Leonard connected with Jaden Greathouse for a 34-yard touchdown pass, followed by a successful two-point conversion, narrowing the deficit to 31-15 by the end of the quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Notre Dame's Leonard again found Greathouse for a 30-yard touchdown. A two-point conversion brought the score to 31-23, giving the Irish a glimmer of hope.

However, Ohio State sealed the game with a late 33-yard field goal by Fielding, solidifying their 34-23 victory.

