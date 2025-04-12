“Freaky as hell: Deion Sanders Jr. takes cheeky dig at half-brother Shilo as his eye-catching plays grab limelight

Colorado Buffaloes' safety Shilo Sanders doesn't get as much attention as other members of his family. His father, Deion Sanders, is always in the spotlight, and his brother, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, is a projected top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. In contrast, Shilo is projected to be a late-round selection or go undrafted.

However, some analysts see potential in Shilo Sanders as an NFL prospect. On Friday, NFL analyst Brian Baldinger broke down film of Shilo Sanders from this past season, highlighting several impressive plays as he showed off his speed and athleticism.

In one of the clips, Baldinger made a comment that is often joked about when commentators say, "He's coming fast."

Shilo's older brother, Deion Sanders Jr., thanked Baldinger on X for highlighting his brother's skills. However, he also took a cheeky dig at Shilo after the innuendo-filled comment from Baldinger.

"Yes sir! Blessings! .. but he's coming fast. You freaky as hell Shilo."

Despite the funny twist of words, Deion Sanders Jr. appears happy to see that his brother is getting some credit ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. As things stand a few weeks ahead of the draft, it is unclear whether Shilo will be drafted.

Deion Sanders says what he hopes the draft will be like for his sons Shedeur and Shilo

Ahead of the 2025 NFL draft, it is not clear where either of Coach Prime's children will end up. Before NFL free agency, it looked likely that Shedeur Sanders would end up with either the Cleveland Browns or New York Giants. However, with both teams signing quarterbacks in free agency, it is more up in the air where he will end up.

As for Shilo Sanders, it is not even a guarantee that he will get drafted. He is viewed as a borderline NFL draft pick. With so much uncertainty in the Sanders family, Deion Sanders spoke with 'Today.com' this week about what he hopes for his sons in the draft.

"I wish they could go together. That would be great. A city that they could just be themselves unapologetically," Sander said. "A place where people understand and appreciate them for what they bring to the table."

Deion Sanders will need to wait until the draft on Apr. 24 to find out where his sons are going.

