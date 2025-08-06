Freshman QB Deuce Knight has 2-word message for Auburn's top DB duo ahead of 2025 season

Since switching his commitment from Notre Dame to Auburn, Deuce Knight has openly expressed his enthusiasm for Hugh Freeze’s program. The freshman quarterback is expected to begin the 2025 season as the backup to Jackson Arnold.
Setting aside on-field matters, Knight continues to show strong support for his Auburn teammates.
On Tuesday, Auburn's official Instagram account highlighted two defensive backs-Jalyn Crawford and Raion Strader-as the program’s highest-graded returning cornerbacks, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). Crawford earned a grade of 76.6, with Strader close behind at 75.9.
Knight reshared the post on his Instagram story, captioning it:
“The men.”
Though just a true freshman, Knight’s personality is already making an impact in the locker room.
At SEC Media Days in Atlanta this July, Freeze praised Knight’s character and potential:
“His ceiling is high. He can make every throw. He’s got a high football IQ, and he’s so coachable. I mean, not one excuse comes out of his mouth—ever.”
Knight’s dual-threat abilities have even drawn comparisons to former West Virginia quarterback Pat White.
Deuce Knight earns praise from Auburn QB coach
Before arriving at Auburn, Deuce Knight was a five-star prospect. He was ranked the No. 25 overall recruit in the 2025 cycle, the No. 5 quarterback in the nation, and the No. 1 player in Mississippi, according to Rivals’ Industry Ranking.
After just a few months on campus, Knight has already caught the attention of Auburn quarterbacks coach Kent Austin.
"He's smart, he prepares, and he’s really gifted physically,” Austin said (via Auburn Undercover). “He can make some throws that a lot of other guys can’t make-even at his age right now.”
Few players in Auburn’s history have left a legacy as impactful as Cam Newton. Having grown up admiring Newton, Knight now aims to build a legacy of his own on the Plains.