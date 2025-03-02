From Quinn Ewers to Matthew Golden: 5 biggest wins by Texas players at the 2025 NFL Combine

The Texas Longhorns had several participants at the NFL Combine this weekend, including star QB Quinn Ewers. However, Ewers was not the only player to have a good performance over the weekend. Several players put on a show and improved their draft stock. On Saturday, CFB analyst CJ Vogel tweeted out a list of the five biggest wins for Texas at the Combine this weekend.

Here are five of the best Texas NFL Combine performances and why each of them stood out.

The five best performances by Texas players at the NFL Combine

#1 Matthew Golden's 40-yard dash

Wide receiver Matthew Golden had the most impressive performance for Texas over the weekend. He ran 4.29 seconds in the 40-yard dash, which ranked second at the entire Combine, finishing 0.01 seconds behind Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston. NFL.com gave him a prospect grade of 6.40 and projects that he will become an above-average starter within two years.

#2 Jahdae Barron's 40-yard dash

Cornerback Jahdae Barron also had a good 40-yard dash performance, running the drill in 4.39 seconds. This placed him as the sixth-fastest CB at the Combine. NFL.com gave him a prospect grade of 6.35 and projects that he will eventually become a starter, but did not give a timeline.

#3 Barryn Sorrell's all around performance

Edge Barryn Sorrell put on the most impressive all-around performance for Texas over the weekend. He participated in all the major events, showcasing his strength as expected, but also displaying impressive speed given his size. His results were as follows:

40-Yard Dash: 4.68 seconds (1.65 seconds 10-yard split)

Vertical Jump: 34"

Broad Jump: 10' 1"

3-Cone Drill: 7.06 seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.36 seconds

Bench Press: 28 reps

According to NFL.com, he has a prospect rating of 6.25 and is projected to eventually become an average starter.

#4 Quinn Ewers' throwing performance

There has been some doubt about whether Texas QB Quinn Ewers' talents will translate to the NFL. However, after a few missed throws early in the drills, he had an excellent performance. He completed 16 of 22 passing attempts, showing a soft touch on deep balls.

#5 Alfred Collins on field drill work

Alfred Collins did not participate in many events with trackable stats but did participate in several on-field drills, showcasing his soft touch for a defensive lineman. He was particularly impressive in a drill where he had to run in circles while picking up and putting down water bottles.

