"From Rockne to Saban, nobody else has done this": CFB analyst suggests Caleb Williams could help Lincoln Riley break unique NFL Draft record

Caleb Williams is widely expected to become the first overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, which would allow Lincoln Riley to reach a very important milestone. If the Trojans quarterback indeed becomes the first overall pick, this would be Riley's third first overall pick he has produced.

Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, and Caleb Williams have all played under Lincoln Riley, with all of them being Oklahoma Sooners at one point. The three players also happened to win the coveted Heisman Trophy during their college careers.

The unique milestone was pointed out by Jim Dunaway of the Next Round Live Show, who stated:

" In the history of college football, from Rockne to Saban, nobody else has done this... Lincoln Riley is about to become the first college head coach to produce three overall No. 1 picks"

Caleb Williams praised by Chicago Bears GM for his lofty goals

It's no secret that Caleb Williams has set some lofty goals for himself in college football, with him wanting to surpass Tom Brady himself. He has stated that he expects to win eight Super Bowls, beating Brady's record of seven rings.

Recently, ahead of the NFL Draft, Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles spoke about the player's ambitious goals. The Bears are the owners of the first overall pick, and the team will almost surely get the services of Williams. Here's what Poles had to say:

“I think we all should have huge goals, we have huge goals here – win multiple championships. And that’s what we shoot for... You’re more intentional when you have these goals, you have to live a certain way, you have to practice a certain way, you have to go about your business a certain way in order to accomplish those, if everything else is in line underneath that, that gets me excited.”

Whether or not this ends up being a fool's errand, only time will tell.