"FSU athletics is really being some big babies over the CFP snub": Florida State fans react to Board of Trustees meet challenging ACC

Despite an undefeated season, Florida State University was left out of the College Football Playoff. The CFP selection committee chose Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama over a 13-0 Seminoles team that also won the ACC title. This decision marked the first time an undefeated Power Five conference champion was excluded from the playoffs.

Meanwhile, FSU sued the ACC Friday over the conference’s grant of rights, which commits the team to the league for the next 12 years. If the Seminoles were to leave the conference, they would face a hefty fee of $572 million. The university claims that the ACC has mishandled media rights and that the exit fee is excessively harsh.

The playoffs snub has also heightened tensions between FSU and the ACC, as the school cited its exclusion as a reason to look for a move away from the conference. During Friday's meeting, Peter Collins, the chairperson of the Florida State Board of Trustees, said:

“Today we’ve reached a crossroad in our relationship with the ACC.”

Amid this turmoil, Florida State fans have reacted to the Board of Trustees challenging the ACC.

"FSU athletics is really being some big babies over the CFP snub," a fan posted on X.

Another fan wrote that the school's lawsuit is like a dream for law students or lawyers who are also fans of college football.

An X user advised non-lawyers, suggesting who will likely lose the battle.

Another comment hinted that the ACC is now extremely furious.

One post shared a conflicted opinion.

A fan highlighted potential legal issues in FSU's lawsuit against the ACC.

Another wrote that if FSU's departure leads to the collapse of the ACC, every argument made in the lawsuit against the conference is justified.

Another commented that the distribution of money among member schools is not fair.

Nevertheless, the ACC has filed its own lawsuit, asserting that the grant of rights agreement, signed by all members, including Florida State, is enforceable through 2036. However, Florida State argues that the deal violates antitrust law and is not a valid contract.

Florida State snub: How does the CFP selection committee decide playoff teams?

The College Football Playoff selection committee chooses the four teams competing in the playoffs. This committee comprises 13 members appointed by the CFP Board of Managers.

Every week in the regular season, the committee determines the rankings for the top 25 Division I FBS teams. The selection process begins with each committee member creating a list of the 30 teams they believe to be the best in the country.

From this list, a small pool of programs is selected for evaluation. The teams are then ranked, with the top-ranked teams grouped in sets of three or four. The committee votes on these rankings, and the final ranking determines the field for the playoffs. It’s a meticulous process that ensures only the best teams make it to the playoffs. However, it seems that FSU fans in the country are pretty unhappy.

