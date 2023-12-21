FSU to Big Ten gains widespread momentum as Seminoles' ACC exit worth over $120M reportedly gets evaluated

FSU to Big Ten seems to be gaining a lot of traction throughout the last few weeks after not making the College Football Playoff. Florida State ended the regular season with a perfect 13-0 record and won the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship but failed to make the College Football Playoff.

ESPN Senior Writer Andrea Adelson is reporting that FSU to Big Ten is a potential option as the university is weighing its options. Florida State has been one of the most vocal members of the Atlantic Coast Conference and would want to leave if things do not improve in the conference.

Back in August, Florida State Board of Trustees Chair Peter Collins was interviewed and asked about the situation with the ACC and he did not mince words.

"I think today when you think about what we're going to be next next year (in the ACC) and what the SEC and the Big Ten are relative to what we make, ... that gap is massive. And when the gap gets that large, is it insurmountable? Everyone is doing a great job of fundraising ... But we're going to be $30 million, $35 to $40 million behind the other conferences," h/t On3.

If FSU to Big Ten or any conference outside of the ACC were to happen, they would need to pay an exit fee three times the league's operating budget, roughly sitting at $120 million.

Is FSU to Big Ten actually an option?

The Big Ten Conference is adding teams this offseason as they are having the USC Trojans, Washington Huskies, UCLA Bruins and Utah Utes join the conference in 2024. Having FSU in the Big Ten would definitely be another smash hit for the conference as they continue to expand across the country and get into the SEC territory.

This would be interesting as the ACC has a grant of rights through 2036 in all sports and exiting that has been tough. Florida State would need another program to leave with them, but once they are able to escape the grant of rights deal, it seems a floodgate of programs could make the ACC seemingly what the Pac-12 Conference is sitting at.

With some high-caliber programs like the Clemson Tigers or the North Carolina Tar Heels also wanting to leave the conference and almost double their media rights revenue, FSU to Big Ten would be a legitimate option.

