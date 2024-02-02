FSU board of trustees meeting gives special shoutout to Mike Norvell amid ongoing tussle with ACC

The Florida State Seminoles completed their best campaign under coach Mike Norvell. They finished strong as the undefeated ACC champions, their first since 2014. Unfortunately, their former star QB Jordan Travis suffered a season-ending injury in the second half of the season.

The unfortunate incident led to them not getting selected by the CFP selection committee for the playoffs. The Seminoles ended their 2023 season with an Orange Bowl loss to Georgia. On the bright side, Mike Norvell has decided to stay with the Seminoles for a few more years, agreeing an eight-year extension worth around $10 million last month.

During the FSU board of trustees meeting on Wednesday, president Richard McCullough said that retaining Norvell is one of their biggest accomplishments in the offseason.

"During the #FSU board of trustees meeting, president Richard McCullough says one of the biggest accomplishments since the last meeting was keeping Mike Norvell. 'I think he's an incredibly special person and really special coach. We're thrilled that he decided to stay here'", Tampa Bay Times reporter Matt Baker tweeted.

After witnessing what Norvell achieved with Florida State, it's reported that the board of trustees is looking to invest more resources in improving the football program.

That will help them compete on the bigger stage and make it to the playoffs next season.

When Florida State offered Norvel his contract extension, they also committed to increasing the funding for the program so that he could focus on getting better resources and also bring in better quality of recruits. It looks like FSU is already keeping up with its promise slowly but surely.

Mike Norvell excited with his journey with the Seminoles

After agreeing his new eight-year extension, Mike Norvell was asked about the possibility of reaching out for the Alabama job after Nick Saban's retirement.

While he did not answer the question directly, the fifth-year coach talked about continuing to build on the groundwork he has laid with Florida State.

"You respect the place, you respect the position. At the end of the day, it still comes down to the right fit. It still comes down to the place where you want to be, and what puts you in a position that you can pour everything you have into it."

"We've been able to do that over the last four years here at Florida State. There's a lot of excitement around our program. I'm just excited to continue to build upon the foundation that's been laid."

Will Mike Norvell be able to continue this winning momentum with the Seminoles in the upcoming season, or was it just a one-hit wonder?

