An emergency FSU Board of Trustees meeting has been scheduled in the wake of the uncertain future of the university in the world of collegiate athletics. No official date was given for the meeting but the future of the school regarding conference alignment will be a major issue.

College football insider Bud Elliott expects the FSU board of trustees to approve a legal filing in the meeting scheduled for Friday. This will be a major step toward the move to exit the Atlantic Coast Conference, a move the university has been working on over the years.

The need for the FSU to leave the ACC intensified after the Seminoles were left out of the College Football Playoff three weeks ago. The decision of the selection committee infuriated the university, as they became the first undefeated Power Five team to miss out on the postseason tournament.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

ACC exit plan to become clearer after the FSU Board of Trustees meeting

FSU has expressed its intention to depart from the ACC in recent years and has been actively exploring ways to make it a reality. The topic of conference realignment has become a focal point in Tallahassee, with the university diligently exploring its options.

With a meeting scheduled for Friday, the university's exit plan is expected to become clearer. Leaving the ACC is obviously not a simple task considering the conference's binding grant of rights. It's worth noting that the conference's long-term deal with ESPN will only expire in 2036.

The Seminoles are dissatisfied with the revenue distribution model and conference earnings within the league. University officials have openly expressed their discontent and intention to expedite the departure from the ACC, underscoring the progress they have made in advancing this process.

Where will the Seminoles leave?

While all signs point to FSU eventually departing from the ACC, the specific timeline remains uncertain. However, things are expected to be clearer in the next couple of months.

The destination for the Seminoles after leaving is also unclear at this moment. However, it is worth noting that the university will be obligated to pay a substantial exit fee of $120 million and may challenge the league's grant of rights in court as part of the process to facilitate their departure.

Notably, FSU Athletic Director Michael Alford has made it clear that, despite some consideration, the option of becoming an independent athletic program has been ruled out as the university evaluates its future steps.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season