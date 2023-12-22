FSU board of trustees unanimously approve lawsuit against ACC on Friday for exit penalties

The FSU Board of Trustees is in the midst of figuring out their next step for the future of the program. After missing the College Football Playoff this season despite going a perfect 13-0 and winning the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship, they have been upset.

However, the FSU Board of Trustees are ready to leave the Atlantic Coast Conference after multiple issues. They had a meeting earlier Friday to discuss their future and during the meeting, they unanimously agreed against a lawsuit for exit fee penalties.

During the meeting, it was explained that the exit fee penalties would surpass half-a-billion dollars if the Florida State Seminoles were to leave the Atlantic Coast Conference. This is going to be extremely interesting as the battle intensifies between Florida State and the Conference.

Where will the FSU Board of Trustees have the Seminoles play in 2024 and beyond?

The FSU Board of Trustees are not happy with the Atlantic Coast Conference but they would need to figure out what conference they would be a part of. The two top options would be the Southeastern Conference and the Big Ten but the SEC seems to be less than likely.

It will be interesting to see if they can avoid spending an estimated $572 million that it will take to officially leave the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The FSU Board of Trustees would have to break the grant of rights deal that has been seen as one of the most difficult to break. But if a court rules in their favor, this opens the door to a lot of different situations that could leave the ACC in a weakened place.

The best potential fit would be the Big Ten Conference as the SEC seemingly is not too interested in adding the Seminoles to the conference for whichever reason.

The Big Ten and possibly even the Big 12 would be in an intriguing position as, with the way conference realignment is heading in 2024, they would continue to add to their respective leagues. The Seminoles, in this situation, would be the hottest 'free agent' university.

Both commissioners are going to be head over heels if they can add a program like FSU to compete with the SEC in their own geographical location - the southeastern United States. At this moment, look at the Big Ten as the best situation for the Florida State Seminoles if they can leave the ACC.

