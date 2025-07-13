"FSU bodied again": CFB fans thrilled over 4-star CB Samari Matthews' commitment decision to join Texas

Samari Matthews, a four-star prospect from North Carolina, has given his commitment to Texas following an intense battle among a host of college programs. The Longhorns beat out competition from South Carolina, Miami and Florida State for the elite cornerback.

Ad

Texas had a slow start in the race for Matthews’ commitment but surged ahead after hiring Mark Orphey, who had a longstanding relationship with him as the new cornerback coach in February. That eventually played a crucial role in the player's commitment decision.

“I was always interested in Texas from the beginning, just based on the track record of development of guys, getting them to the NFL,” Matthews told Inside Texas in March.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Coach Duane Akina, who started DBU, was back. And Coach Orphey, I had a strong relationship with him even when he coached at Rutgers.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Samari Matthews made his official visit to Texas in April, which helped in progressing things between the player and the program. What he saw in Austin exceeded his expectations in every way, as he fell in love with the program, its impressive coaching and its clear development plan.

"What stood out was the players and staff, and how much they all love being around each other," Matthews told Horns247 in June. "I can't really tell you why I like Texas, I've just always liked it. It's something about them that stands out to me.”

Ad

The commitment of Samari Matthews to Texas has generated a lot of reactions from college football fans, with many trolling the other programs that failed to land his pledge.

Here's a look at some of the reactions online, with one tweeting:

"FSU bodied again"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other reactions from fans are as follows:

Mike @MikeCowboys07 LINK Does Oklahoma recruit at this level anymore? 😂😂😂

Ad

GamecockRetweeter @bradsales312 LINK “South Carolina coaches are like my second family. My friends go there and it’s close to home.” … loyalty is so far gone in this sport.

Ad

CFBTalkDaily @CFBTalkDaily LINK Cocks lockered again

Ad

James “Grumal” Harden II @AggiePoot LINK Sark was bound to get one after 27 straight misses

Ad

Samari Matthews says Texas felt like home

Miami and Florida State made strong pitches for Samari Matthews during his official visit to both schools.

However, his visit to Texas proved decisive, as the Longhorns delivered everything he needed to see. The cornerback noted that he felt at home during his visit to Austin.

“I wanted to see where the freshmen were living, revisit the facilities — especially the training center,” Matthew told Inside Texas. “I was just looking for a sense of environment again, to feel that genuine support from the staff, and ultimately, if it felt like home.”

Matthews, who's ranked as the No. 57 overall prospect in the class of 2026 and the No. 6 cornerback, according to 247Sports, is the 18th commit for Texas in the cycle. He's the second cornerback commit in the class for the Longhorns, after Hayward Howard Jr.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Farouk Yusuf Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.



A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.



Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.



Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.