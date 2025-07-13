"FSU bodied again": CFB fans thrilled over 4-star CB Samari Matthews' commitment decision to join Texas

Samari Matthews, a four-star prospect from North Carolina, has given his commitment to Texas following an intense battle among a host of college programs. The Longhorns beat out competition from South Carolina, Miami and Florida State for the elite cornerback.
Texas had a slow start in the race for Matthews’ commitment but surged ahead after hiring Mark Orphey, who had a longstanding relationship with him as the new cornerback coach in February. That eventually played a crucial role in the player's commitment decision.
“I was always interested in Texas from the beginning, just based on the track record of development of guys, getting them to the NFL,” Matthews told Inside Texas in March.
“Coach Duane Akina, who started DBU, was back. And Coach Orphey, I had a strong relationship with him even when he coached at Rutgers.”
Samari Matthews made his official visit to Texas in April, which helped in progressing things between the player and the program. What he saw in Austin exceeded his expectations in every way, as he fell in love with the program, its impressive coaching and its clear development plan.
"What stood out was the players and staff, and how much they all love being around each other," Matthews told Horns247 in June. "I can't really tell you why I like Texas, I've just always liked it. It's something about them that stands out to me.”
The commitment of Samari Matthews to Texas has generated a lot of reactions from college football fans, with many trolling the other programs that failed to land his pledge.
Samari Matthews says Texas felt like home
Miami and Florida State made strong pitches for Samari Matthews during his official visit to both schools.
However, his visit to Texas proved decisive, as the Longhorns delivered everything he needed to see. The cornerback noted that he felt at home during his visit to Austin.
“I wanted to see where the freshmen were living, revisit the facilities — especially the training center,” Matthew told Inside Texas. “I was just looking for a sense of environment again, to feel that genuine support from the staff, and ultimately, if it felt like home.”
Matthews, who's ranked as the No. 57 overall prospect in the class of 2026 and the No. 6 cornerback, according to 247Sports, is the 18th commit for Texas in the cycle. He's the second cornerback commit in the class for the Longhorns, after Hayward Howard Jr.
