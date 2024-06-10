FSU college football Turquoise uniforms: Mike Norvell's ACC powerhouse unveils first look at 2024 season jerseys

Under Coach Mike Norvell's leadership, the FSU football team has introduced an exciting new turquoise uniform combination for the 2024 season. These jerseys are part of Nike's N7 line, designed to support Native American and indigenous communities by promoting physical activity among youth and providing athletic spaces.

Trending

The turquoise color, symbolizing harmony and friendship in Native American culture, has been a prominent feature in FSU athletics since 2013. While the men's basketball team first debuted the turquoise look, the team will now wear these uniforms for the first time in a regular game. Previously, turquoise jerseys were only seen during spring showcases where players wore "non-contact" jerseys.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Florida chose the color turquoise to honor its close ties with the Seminole Tribe of Florida. The events called "Seminole Heritage" games signify these strong connections as they are held to celebrate the bond between the school and different tribes.

The Seminoles' recruiting efforts are becoming more consistent aside from the jersey revelation. Ousmane Kromah who hails from Leesburg, Georgia a four-star recruit has had offers from some of the best programs such as Florida State, Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama.

Per 247 Sports, Kromah is considered the 160th-best player in the nation, the 8th-best running back, and the 23rd-best player in Georgia. He is set to make official visits to Florida State, Tennessee on June 14th followed by Athens on June 21st.

Grady, another highly touted prospect, is a top-100 player nationally who also happens to be ranked as the number 6 EDGE and number 6 overall in Alabama. His next stops after leaving Tallahassee will be Auburn University and Ohio State University where he’ll take an unofficial visit.

FSU football thrives in the transfer portal under Mike Norvell

FSU football continues to excel in the transfer portal under head coach Mike Norvell. Facing an offseason of significant departures to the NFL and outgoing transfers, Norvell managed to bring in 17 new players, topping the ACC's transfer portal rankings according to 247Sports.

"FSU is arguably the most successful program in the portal era, ranking in the top 25 of 247Sports' rankings every year under Norvell with an average finish at No. 9," noted 247Sports' Brandon Marcello.

Unlike teams such as Colorado and Arizona State, which saw 93 and 60 transfers respectively over two years, FSU has maintained a consistent influx of high-quality talent without exceeding 17 transfers in the past four years. This strategic approach has seen Norvell add key players set to make a significant impact, both in Tallahassee and potentially in the NFL.

Top signings this off-season are DJ Uiagalelei (Oregon State) at quarterback, Roydell Williams (Alabama) at running back, Sione Lolohea (Oregon State) at defensive end, Marvin Jones Jr. (Georgia) at edge rusher and Shawn Murphy (Alabama) at linebacker.

Furthermore, after leaving the portal, linebacker DJ Lundy chose to stay with FSU. The Seminoles are set for another exciting year following a jump from 10 wins in a season to 13 victories last year.