FSU football players' 2024 NFL combine performance tracker ft. Jared Verse, Braden Fiske and more

The 2024 NFL draft combine is taking place in Indianapolis this week, and the Florida State Seminoles are well represented.

The Seminoles went 13-1 last year, going 13-0 in the regular season and winning the ACC. However, FSU didn't make the playoffs and was blown out by Georgia in the Orange Bowl as many key players opted out to focus on the draft.

There are 12 FSU players at the combine, but some decided not to participate, while others had their drills on Friday and Saturday.

FSU NFL combine player tracker

Jared Verse, Defensive End

Measurements: Verse measured in at 6-foot-3 7/8, 254 pounds. His hands came in at 9 7/8 inches with an arm length of 33.5 inches and a wingspan of 79.5 inches.

40-Yard Dash (1st/2nd): 4.60-seconds/4.59-seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.60-seconds

Vertical Jump: 35"

Broad Jump: 10'7"

Three-Cone Drill: 7.31-seconds

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.44-seconds

Braden Fiske, Defensive Tackle

Measurements: 6-foot-3 5/8, 292 pounds. His hands came in at 9 3/8 inches with an arm length of 31.0 inches and a wingspan of 76.75 inches.

40-Yard Dash (1st/2nd): 4.78-seconds/4.81-seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.68-seconds

Vertical Jump: 33.5"

Broad Jump: 9'9"

Three-Cone Drill: DNP

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.37-seconds

Fabien Lovett, Defensive Tackle

Measurements: 6-foot-3 7/8, 314 pounds. His hands came in at 10 3/8 inches with an arm length of 35.5 inches and a wingspan of 83.12 inches.

40-Yard Dash (1st/2nd): DNP

10-Yard Split: DNP

Vertical Jump: DNP

Broad Jump: DNP

Three-Cone Drill: DNP

20-Yard Shuttle: DNP

Kalen DeLoach, Linebacker

Kalen DeLoach participating in the combine

Measurements: 5-foot-11 4/8, 210 pounds. His hands came in at 8 5/8 inches with an arm length of 31.5 inches.

40-Yard Dash (1st/2nd): 4.55-seconds/4.47-seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.59-seconds

Vertical Jump: 30.5 inches

Broad Jump: 9'11"

Three-Cone Drill: DNP

20-Yard Shuttle: DNP

Tatum Bethune, Linebacker

Measurements: 5-foot-11 4/8, 229 pounds. His hands came in at 10 inches with an arm length of 32 3/8 inches and a wingspan of 78.25 inches.

40-Yard Dash (1st/2nd): DNP

10-Yard Split: DNP

Vertical Jump: DNP

Broad Jump: DNP

Three-Cone Drill: DNP

20-Yard Shuttle: DNP

On Friday, cornerbacks Renardo Green and Jarrian Jones and TE Jaheim Bell will participate in the combine. On Saturday, wide receivers Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson and running back Trey Benson have their combine.

Quarterback Jordan Travis is there but will not participate due to the injury.