FSU legend puts Mario Cristobal on notice, calls out Miami HC's shortcomings ahead of season-opener vs. Notre Dame

Mario Cristobal's No.10 Miami Hurricanes will open their 2025 season against No. 6 Notre Dame on Sunday. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.Ahead of Cristobal's fourth year in Miami, former FSU cornerback Bryant McFadden has put the Hurricanes coach on notice to deliver success for the program. &quot;Mario Cristobal, you had the best quarterback in college football a year ago,&quot; McFadden said on CBS Sports' &quot;College Football Pregame&quot; show on Saturday. &quot;The future potential first-round pick in the NFL draft, and nothing to show for it. You didn't even play in the ACC championship game. We look at all the talent that was surrounding Cam Ward, and granted, you had some deficiencies on the defensive side, but some of the games they lost, that's on coaching.&quot;Miami hired Cristobal in December 2021. He has compiled a 22-16 record at the program so far. Last season, with Ward as their quarterback, the Hurricanes posted a 10-3 record.Carson Beck will be the starting QB for Mario Cristobal's Miami in the 2025 seasonNCAA Football: Miami Hurricanes HC Mario Cristobal - Source: ImagnMiami has confirmed that Carson Beck will be its starting quarterback for the 2025 season. The QB transferred to Miami in the offseason after playing five years at Georgia.Beck won two national titles with the Bulldogs when he was in the team's backup QB room. He is considered one of the top candidates to win the Heisman Trophy this season. However, Cristobal will need to get the best out of Beck if Miami is to make the College Football Playoff.The Hurricanes have a challenging opening game against the Fighting Irish, who reached the national title game last season, only to lose to Ohio State.A win over Notre Dame could help Cristobal and Miami build some momentum for the rest of the season.