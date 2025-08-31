  • home icon
  College Football

FSU QB Thomas Castellanos reveals true feelings on walking the trash talk after humiliating Kalen DeBoer's Alabama in 31-17 loss

By Maliha
Modified Aug 31, 2025 04:18 GMT
NCAA Football: Alabama at Florida State - Source: Imagn
Quarterback Thomas Castellanos led Florida State to a 31-17 victory over Alabama on Saturday and snapped the Crimson Tide’s 23-game streak of season-opening wins under coach Kalen DeBoer.

Castellanos’ comments in the offseason served as motivational fuel for FSU. In June, he declared that Alabama wouldn’t have Nick Saban to rely on and that he didn’t see anyone stopping him. It was a statement many dismissed given Florida State’s 2-10 record in 2024.

But Castellanos backed up his bold words with his performance against the No. 8 Crimson Tide, making defenders miss and finishing 9 of 14 for 152 yards, while adding 78 rushing yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.

also-read-trending Trending

After the game, Castellanos reaffirmed his earlier confidence.

"It feels great," Castellanos said. "I relied on my teammates today, relied on my coaches. They put us in a position to go out there and execute and win. We came together today.
"We heard everything everybody said, we'd seen everything everybody said, and we just added that fuel to the fire, and we went out there and just played ball together. We went out there together, and we executed."
As a three-star recruit from Waycross High School in Georgia, Castellanos initially signed with Central Florida before transferring to Boston College. Following a benching in 2024, he joined Mike Norvell’s Florida State in December.

Thomas Castellanos delivers a heartfelt message to FSU fans

Despite being the underdog, Florida State dominated much of their game against Alabama on Saturday, as they led 17-10 at halftime and never let up.

When the final seconds expired, FSU fans stormed the field to celebrate the 31-17 win, and Thomas Castellanos was visibly energized by their enthusiasm.

"Today, I never played in an atmosphere like that," Castellanos said (via CBS Sports). "The fans were in it the whole entire game. They were cheering, they were loud."

Castellanos also had a message for FSU fans:

"If you guys show up every single week and just be hostile and just be that way, it's going to help us a lot. You guys make a big impact on the game. It gives us strength and energy and some juice just because of you guys. To the fans: week in and week out, continue to do the same thing. We love it."

Florida State will work to carry this momentum into their Week 2 matchup against East Texas A&M on Sept. 6.

