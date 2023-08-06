FSU's depth chart looks promising after 5-star recruit KJ Bolden commits to the Seminoles' locker room

One of the top prospects in the nation, KJ Bolden, has decided to join the Florida State Seminoles and bolster the FSU's depth chart for 2024 which was already looking impressive.

Bolden, ranked as the No. 7 player in the nation by Sportskeeda Composite Ranking and the No. 1 safety by 247Sports Composite, picked FSU over 40 other offers from some of the top programs in college football.

The Buford High standout is a versatile athlete who can play both offense and defense, but he excels as a safety. Bolden had a long list of suitors, including some of the top programs in college football.

He narrowed down his choices to five finalists: Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Ohio State and Florida State.

The 6’1 185 S from Buford, GA chose the Seminoles over Georgia & Auburn



“Why not bring your dream school back to the top?”



"Why not bring your dream school back to the top?"

BREAKING: Five-Star Plus+ Safety KJ Bolden tells me he has Committed to Florida State! The 6'1 185 S from Buford, GA chose the Seminoles over Georgia & Auburn

Bolden ultimately picked the Seminoles over his home state program Georgia Bulldogs and the other powerhouse schools. He is a huge addition to Florida State, which is looking to rebuild under coach Mike Norvell.

How KJ Bolden fits in FSU's depth chart

FSU's depth chart

With Bolden’s commitment, FSU now has five defensive backs in its 2024 class, joining fellow five-star Charles Lester III, four-star Ricky Knight III, and three-star CJ Heard and Rydarrius “Red” Morgan.

This is an impressive haul for defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, who has been looking to upgrade the talent and depth in his unit.

FSU’s depth chart was one of the best in the nation last year, and it’s poised to be even more explosive this season. The Seminoles return several key players, such as quarterback Jordan Travis, running back Trey Benson and wide receiver Johnny Wilson.

They also added some talented transfers to boost their depth and versatility. And don’t forget about their experienced offensive line, which has a whopping 200+ starts under their belt.

Given his elite skill set and potential, Bolden will have a chance to compete for a starting role as a true freshman. He could also form a dynamic duo with Lester, who is projected to play at cornerback or nickelback.

FSU fans should be ecstatic about Bolden’s commitment, as he is a game-changer who can elevate the defense to another level and has already taken FSU's depth chart to another level.

He is also a sign of Norvell’s vision and ability to recruit at a high level. The future looks bright for the Seminoles.