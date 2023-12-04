FSU to SEC chatter reignites after fans accuse CFP committee of biased approach letting Alabama in the final four of 2023 playoffs 

Many college football fans online are joking about how the FSU to SEC needs to happen if the Seminoles want to make the College Football Playoff. During the CFP Selection Show on Sunday afternoon, Florida State was ranked fifth in the country, according to the CFP committee.

That means they will not be in the CFP semifinal as the Michigan Wolverines, Washington Huskies, Texas Longhorns and Alabama Crimson Tide were ranked ahead of them. Southeastern Conference champion Alabama took the No. 4 spot over Atlantic Coast Conference champion Florida State, leaving many to question the selection committee's criterion.

People took to social media and exclaimed that FSU to SEC needed to happen for the Seminoles to be in the top four.

Florida State went a perfect 13-0 and won the ACC championship game 16-6 on Saturday night against Louisville. The Seminoles became the first and only team to be undefeated and win their Power Five championship but not make the College Football Playoff. This probably won't happen again as the playoffs expand from four to 12 teams in 2024.

What would FSU to SEC mean for the ACC?

The ACC would be in a serious mess if FSU to SEC managed to happen. A huge reason is that the vaunted Grant of Rights deal would be broken, which would see a handful of teams leave the conference. Compared to programs in the other three major conferences for next season, the ACC gives away the least money each team gets annually.

If FSU to SEC is legitimate, that would also mean the ACC is at risk of shutting down entirely. The conference does not have its media rights deal expire until after the 2036 college football season. However, there is a renegotiation clause between the ACC and its media rights partner that if the conference dips below a certain number of teams, the contract will be renegotiated.

This would open the door for programs like the Clemson Tigers and the North Carolina Tar Heels specifically to look elsewhere and lose the appeal for the conference. The ACC could go down a similar path that the Pac-12 did with the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins leaving early on.

However, there is no real threat until there are actual rumblings of a potential switch from the Atlantic Coast Conference to another one of the Power Four conferences. Teams have looked into the Grant of Rights but could not get out of the ACC, so unless they can, this point is all moot.