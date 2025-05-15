FSU starting QB update: Mike Norvell drops latest news on Seminoles' QB1 for 2025

Florida State Seminoles coach Mike Norvell leaves little room for doubt on addressing the starting quarterback for the upcoming season. Norvell was all praise for Boston College transfer quarterback Tommy Castellanos, who will likely get the nod to start under center for the Noles.

During a media availability on Wednesday, Norvell discussed Castellanos and his development in the spring workouts. The coach praised Thomas' arm strength and mobility, but put even more emphasis on his leadership and presence.

"The way that he really provides a spark from the minute he steps on the field—you know, guys on offense and defense, they're just drawn to him," Mike Norvell said. "He's been great for our quarterback room. I think that's really a special room when it comes to the talent and ability those guys have." [2:00 onwards]

"But Tommy just got one of those personalities that really draws people to him, and he puts a lot of time into building those relationships. So I'm really pleased with what we've seen so far."

When it comes to the quarterback situation, Norvell suggested that whether it'd be Thomas Castellanos or someone else, the coaching staff is trying to get the best out of each one of them.

"I mean, he's putting himself in position—you talk about being a starting quarterback—our expectation is for him to be one of the best quarterbacks in the country," Mike Norvell said. "That's one of the challenges. Yes, every guy in that room is competing. Everybody’s trying to push to be the best they can be.

"But we want to set the highest of expectations for what they’re capable of, and you just go out every single day and try to live up to that."

Tommy Castellanos among 10 student athletes getting honored, as announced by Mike Norvell

On Wednesday, Mike Norvell named 10 student athletes who will be recognized for the 2025 Parrish Owens Heart of a Nole Award.

QBs Tommy Castellanos and Brock Glenn, offensive linemen Adrian Medley and Luke Petitbon, defensive back Earl Little Jr., linebackers Justin Cryer and Omar Graham Jr. and defensive linemen Darrell Jackson Jr. and James Williams and running back Jaylin Lucas were the ones who'll be recognized.

Castellanos seems to have left a good impression on Norvell as he led the Boston College Eagles to upset the Seminoles last season. He led the Eagles to a 7-6 record, completing 61.5 percent of asses for 18 touchdowns and five interceptions.

After being benched for FIU transfer Grayson James, Castellanos entered the transfer portal and subsequently joined the Seminoles.

