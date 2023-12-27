FSU vs ACC legal battle reportedly has Seminoles' alumnus as the judge to drop final verdict on nullifying $500 million worth of penalties

The Florida State Seminoles have been dealing with the legal process as FSU vs ACC is getting prepared to head to the courtroom. With the processes getting into place, there seems to be an interesting dilemma in regard to the judge officiating the case.

College football reporter for the Tampa Bay Times Matt Baker posted on social media that the FSU vs ACC case in Leon Country will be assigned to Judge John C. Cooper, an alumnus of Florida State University.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

What should we expect out of the FSU vs ACC case?

The Florida State Seminoles seem unhappy with the Atlantic Coast Conference for many reasons. Florida State is going to be in an interesting situation as they are fighting for a way to leave the conference as a whole and get out of the grant of rights deal.

The school had a board of trustees meeting last week and explained how it would cost them an estimated $572 million worth of exit fees and grant of rights fees to leave the ACC.

If they are able to win the FSU vs ACC case and get the grant of rights nullified, they will only have to pay an estimated $120 million in the exit fee for the conference.

This legal battle is going to be significant for college football as a whole, but let's dive into the Atlantic Coast Conference first.

If the court nullifies the grant of rights, they could potentially see 10+ programs leave the conference. That would destroy the ACC as ESPN, their media rights partner, can renegotiate the current TV deal if the conference members total drops below 15.

In terms of college football as a whole, this would be another massive step toward the universities having a unilateral approach to switching conferences as long as they can pay the exit fee.

Conference loyalty will go out the window as a result for a majority of schools and create a whole new era of college athletics. We have already begun to see that with the Pac-12 dissolvent and losing one of the Power Five conferences.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season