"Fun times with my baby" - Coach Prime's ex-wife Pilar Sanders opens up about her experience after watching Shelomi Sanders play

Colorado coach Deion Sander's daughter, Shelomi Sanders has found more game time while playing for the Alabama A&M Bulldogs after entering the transfer portal from the Colorado LadyBuffs last year. Last week, she announced a collaboration with musician Rihanna's beauty brand 'Fenty' to add to a burgeoning NIL portfolio.

On Thursday evening, her mother, the ever-supportive Pilar posted a reel of herself attending Shelomi's game from earlier this week. She captioned the reel:

"Fun times with My baaaaaby @shelomisanders 🎉 #proudmom #basketballmom ##22 #shelomisanders," Pilar Sanders wrote.

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs won the game 68-59 against the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers.

Shelomi Sanders reconciles with her father

Deion Sanders surprised his daughter last weekend when he made an appearance at the Alabama A&M Bulldogs 54-47 win over the Alabama State Lady Hornets. Afterward, he posted pictures of himself on Instagram courtside cheering on his daughter with a wholesome message for the Bulldogs' player.

"Surprised my baby girl [Shelomi] yesterday at Alabama A&M! It was epic and they won," Deion Sanders wrote. "The HBCU atmosphere was all that. Dr. Bryant thank u helping me make yesterday happen for my baby! Love all y’all that showed me love. God bless."

Coach Prime's reaction was certainly a change of tune from an interview that he granted "DVNR" when Shelomi first entered the transfer portal in April last year, during which he called the decision "stupid" for leaving Colorado before she had found a team first.

His interview led to a war of words with his ex-wife, the expressive Pilar Sanders, who posted a clip on her social media accounts alongside Shelomi Sanders, calling out the charismatic Buffs coach for not fully supporting their daughter's decision to find a new team.

“When a child, a young adult, decides to step out on their own and even taking advice, not even in an arrogant way, not in a disrespectful way, but looking out for their own life, looking out for their own career, and doing what’s best to be done, the girl wants to play ball,” Pilar said in the viral clip. “How about supporting somebody else? We know you have your favorites. We all know that; we’ve all seen it throughout life.”

Shelomi Sanders has since posted pictures and clips of herself cheering on her NFL-bound brothers, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, while attending Buffs games in Boulder. This signals a mending of her relationship with Coach Prime.

