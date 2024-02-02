"Further titling competitive imbalance": NCAA points out damage anti-trust lawsuit on NIL could cause to college sports landscape

The NCAA on Wednesday defended the regulations on name, image and likeness, which has come under fire recently. That comes amid a federal antitrust lawsuit filed against the body by the attorney generals of the States of Tennessee and Virginia.

The lawsuit is challenging the legality of the regulations and guidelines with which the collegiate athletics governing body works. Nonetheless, the NCAA has come out to point out the damage such a lawsuit is bound to cause in the realm of college sports.

“This legal action would exacerbate what our members themselves have frequently described as a 'wild west' atmosphere, further titling competitive imbalance among schools in neighboring states and diminishing protections for student-athletes from potential exploitation.”

NCAA reinstates commitment to expanding NIL opportunities

Central to the antitrust lawsuit filed by the attorney generals of Tennessee and Virginia is the denial of student-athletes' rights by the NCAA. It's asserted that the governing breached antitrust laws by preventing student-athletes from receiving NIL full compensation.

Reports suggest that a temporary injunction that will see the NIL rules, established by the NCAA in the summer of 2021, suspended may be sought soon. However, the NCAA reinstated its commitment to expanding NIL rights within the landscape but in a way that's considered fair.

“The NCAA remains firmly committed to protecting and expanding student-athletes' NIL rights and opportunities. However, our membership has steadfastly supported the prohibition on impermissible recruiting contacts, booster involvement in recruiting prospects and the use of NIL offers as recruiting inducements.”

Ongoing NCAA investigation into Tennessee on NIL violations

As per Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated, the Tennessee athletic department is under investigation for major NIL violations spanning various sports. The Volunteers becomes the latest university to get under NIL scrutiny.

“The University of Tennessee is immersed in another NCAA investigation of potential rules violations that are ‘major’ in nature, sources tell Sports Illustrated,” Forde wrote.

"The case involves multiple sports and includes scrutiny of name, image and likeness (NIL) benefits for athletes.”

Last summer, the Volunteers endured penalties for more than 200 rule infractions within the football program, leading to the sanction of former coach Jeremy Pruitt. The Infraction Committee deemed it among the most severe cases it has ever witnessed.

However, according to Sports Illustrated, the university maintains that it has not committed any violations in connection with the current NCAA investigation. The governing body hasn't commented on the issue.