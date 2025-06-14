"Future 5 star": Oregon fans elated with Dan Lanning's massive steal from 2026 recruiting cycle

Four-star wide receiver Messiah Hampton announced his commitment to Oregon’s 2026 recruiting class on Friday. The James Monroe High School standout from Rochester, New York, had also taken official visits to Miami and Syracuse before choosing to join Dan Lanning’s program.

“Proverbs 16:3 commit to the Lord in whatever you do and he will establish your plans," Hampton told On3's Hayes Fawcett following his commitment.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Hampton becomes Oregon's first wide receiver in the 2026 class, which also has five-star tight end Kendre Harrison and four-star Tradarian Ball locked on offense.

Hampton is the No. 14 wide receiver in the 2026 class and the No. 107 prospect overall in the nation, according to On3. Many Oregon fans enthusiastically welcomed him.

"Future 5 star just wait 👀," one fan said.

"Up da scoooo🦆🦆🦆 he literally plays like Jerry Jeudy," another fan said.

"Great decision young man!!" a fan said.

Despite the buzz around his commitment, not everyone was supportive.

"Won’t see the field compared to cuse or PSU. Short term $ decision instead of NFL $," a fan said.

"Long way from home," another fan said.

"Terrible decision young man," one fan said.

Messiah Hampton earned first-team all-state and All-Greater Rochester honors last season. Over the past two years, he has recorded 90 receptions for 1,366 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Messiah Hampton credits Oregon WR coach Ross Douglas for his commitment

With Messiah Hampton's commitment, Oregon now has eight committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 8 in the nation (per On3).

Hampton pointed to his strong connection with Ducks wide receivers coach Ross Douglas as a key factor in his decision. That bond was largely built during Douglas's previous stint at Syracuse last year.

“The No. 1 thing for me was how invested I feel like the coach (Douglas) is into my development right now in high school before I even got there,” Hampton told On3.

“Even from his time back at Syracuse, we had Zoom meetings every Monday going over route breakdowns, going over releases, going over everything. Then getting over to Oregon him telling the building about me and them showing the same love."

Hampton also praised the rest of the Ducks' coaching staff for their efforts, saying:

"The staff is amazing. I feel like they showed I was a priority and they were invested in me. I just felt like a priority, not just the receiver coach but the staff as a whole. I fit well on and off the field."

Meanwhile, just hours after Hampton's announcement, quarterback Bryson Beaver revealed he would be decommitting from Boise State. Oregon had extended an offer to him on Thursday, and if all goes well, Beaver could end up joining Hampton in the Ducks' 2026 class.

