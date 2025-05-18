“Future heisman winner”: CFB fans send wishes as star QB Garrett Nussmeier graduates from LSU

LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier is projected to be on of the best players in college football next season. He will enter his final season of NCAA eligibility next year and is in the conversation to win the Heisman. That would be a tremendous achievement, but he accomplished something else on Saturday. Nussmeier graduated with a degree from LSU.

On Saturday, Garrett Nussmeier had his graduation ceremony and received his degree. The LSU football Instagram account made a post, showcasing several photos of Nussmeier at the ceremony.

After LSU Football made the post, it did not take long for fans to flock to the comments to celebrate his achievement. Many pointed out that it is now time for him to win the Heisman and the national championship.

"Future Heisman winner," one fan wrote.

"Graduate Heisman and Graduate National champion otwww," one fan commented.

"Let’s go Garret tiger nation has your back time to lock in on that Natty!!" one fan added.

Fans continued to react in the comments, but one pointed out that head coach Brian Kelly has done a good job of prioritizing education for his players.

"People hate BK but one thing about coach he’s implemented an educational mindset and prioritizing academics that has increased the graduation rates on his watch.. this is why he got 100 mill change a culture & graduate champions," one fan wrote.

"Congratulations on your graduation. All the best to you in the future," one fan commented.

"Now time to go and win the Natty!" one fan added.

Garrett Nussmeier is one of the favorites to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy

Garrett Nussmeier is coming off his first season as a starter, and he immediately turned into a star. He completed 337 of 525 passing attempts for 4052 yards and 29 TDs. After such a stellar breakout campaign, he is projected to be one of the best QBs in college football next season. Not only that, but he is one of the early favorites to win the Heisman Trophy.

According to FanDuel, Texas QB Arch Manning is the early favorite to win the Heisman win +700 odds. However, Nussmeier is not far behind with +900 odds. He is tied with Clemson QB Cade Klubnik for second in odds. Those three have separated themselves in the preseason odds. So, it will be interesting to watch that race play out early next season.

