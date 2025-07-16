"Gamecock is the smart decision" "Gators took out another loan": Fans react as 4-star WR Somourian Wingo narrows down commitment to 3 programs

Four-star recruit Somourian Wingo remains one of the top uncommitted wide receivers in the 2026 class. However, that status is going to end on Thursday, when he will choose between Miami, South Carolina and Florida at 2:00 p.m. ET.
In an interview with The Big Spur, Wingo explained why these three programs made his final list.
"Everything has already been handled, that's why I've got these three schools," he said. "It's really just who's going to continue to show that I'm a priority and who's going to continue to build that strong relationship."
As soon as Wingo’s decision timeline became public, fans from the three schools began campaigning for him.
"gamecock is the smart decision," a fan wrote.
"You want Miami," a person added.
"If he’s smart he will stay in Florida. Can’t go wrong with Miami or UF," one said.
Living just a short drive from The Swamp, Wingo has been to Billy Napier's Florida several times, including an official visit on June 6. He originally received an offer from Gators wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales in July 2024.
With his announcement a day away, Florida leads the race with an 87.2% chance of landing his commitment, per On3. Gators fans have been actively pushing for Wingo to join their 2026 class:
"Gators took out another loan for a player to pay," a person wrote.
"Hees all gators 😁," one added.
"Florida is the only choice young man," a netizen wrote.
Somourian Wingo also took official visits to Miami on May 30 and South Carolina on June 20.
Somourian Wingo shares Florida's potential edge in his recruitment
Florida has 18 committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 12 in the nation. The Gators already have two four-star wide receiver commits in the cycle: Marquez Daniel and Justin Williams. However, Somourian Wingo can be the next big addition in the room.
Wingo is a standout from St. Augustine (Saint Augustine, Florida). Being an in-state prospect, he has grown quite comfortable with the Gators due to frequent visits and strong relationships with Billy Napier's staff.
“That’s a huge factor,” Wingo told On3. “Just me knowing I’m going to be surrounded by a lot of people and I’m going to be developed. That’s another key factor as far as me making my decision.”
“Everything is going great. Conversations with coach (Billy) Gonzales and Napier have been smooth,” Wingo added. “We’ve really just been talking about working on building a relationship and staying tightly connected.”
As a junior in the 2024 season, Somourian Wingo caught 65 passes for 1,040 yards and 12 touchdowns. He is the No. 156 overall player in the country, the No. 22 wide receiver and the No. 22 player in the Sunshine State, according to the 247Sports Composite Ranking.