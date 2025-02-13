"Garbage"; "Hard": Fans divided over Shedeur Sanders' latest music track launch amid NFL draft rumors

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is projected to be a top three pick in this year's NFL draft. He helped turn the fortunes of the program after arriving from Jackson State ahead of the 2023 season along with his dad, Deion Sanders, and brother Shilo. During the 2024 season, Shedeur led the Buffs to a 9-4 campaign and was honored with the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Amidst his preparations for the draft, Sanders achieved another milestone in his music career. On Wednesday, the quarterback released his new music video called 'Life' on Well Off's YouTube Channel. The song features rapper Que and Junior but is yet to be released on any streaming service.

The last song that Sanders released was called 'Perfect Timing' last year.

Fans on social media were left divided over the Colorado quarterback's new music video.

This fan said Shedeur's new music project was a success:

"Hard."

Another fan harshly criticized the latest music single of the quarterback:

"That's garbage."

One fan joked that Shedeur's NFL draft stocks dropped following the release of his new music video:

"Bro stock just dropped. Lol."

A fan praised Shedeur for being a talented individual:

Young one gifted!"

Another fan wanted Coach Prime's son to solely focus on his upcoming career in the NFL.

"Just be an athlete dawg...."

One fan heaped praise on Shedeur:

"I just love how wholesome this guy is."

Shedeur Sanders reveals his most memorable moment from 2024 season

On Wednesday's episode of his eponymous show, the Colorado quarterback was questioned about his best play of the 2024 season. Shedeur replied that his game-tying hail mary against the Baylor Bears was his best memory of his final collegiate campaign.

Shedeur found LaJohntay Wester with a 43-yard Hail Mary to tie the game in the dying moment of the fourth quarter. The Buffs persevered in OT to secure a 38-31 victory.

"Of course, the Hail Mary, I would say. I feel like it's a lot of different plays. But the Hail Mary I will say is the most legendary play," Shedeur said.

"We had six-man protection, they loaded everybody up to the right side. I told the running back seal the left side with your life on the line....Travis is just getting quadruple teamed on the right side...We got LaJohntay....I threw it up and LaJohntay made it happen," he added.

Shedeur Sanders will be looking to have the same impact in the NFL with the team that decides to draft him in April. Establishing a legacy in the league and winning Super Bowls like his dad will undoubtedly be his ultimate dream.

